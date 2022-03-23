EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas teams up with RRR producers for a supernatural action thriller; On floors by June

Prabhas is among the most bankable names of Indian cinema at this point of time , and this doesn’t change with the failure of Radhe Shyam. The actor has his hand filled with Pan India dreams like Adipurush, Salaar and Project K, however, we hear that in the middle of these mammoth projects, Prabhas has decided to show keen interest in doing a relatively smaller film. According to our sources, the actor has come on board Bhale Bhale Magadivoy director, Maruthi’s next.

“It’s a supernatural action thriller and the shooting will begin as early as May End/Early June. Prabhas has allotted approximately 100 days for the shoot and intends to wrap up the film by end of this year. He is very excited about the subject and is looking forward to exploring the supernatural space,” revealed a source close to the development. While there have been diverse reports on the producer partner of this film, our sources have confirmed that the yet untitled film will be produced by RRR fame, DVV Danayya.

“There have been talks of UV Creations producing the film, but it’s DVV Entertainment that will be spearheading the project. The banner is excited to collaborate with Prabhas,” the source added. One still awaits a clarity on if this would be a Pan India film, or just a Tamil/Telugu bilingual, but with this, Prabhas is finally taking a step back from the giant mega budget films. “He wants to balance out his line up, rather than taking undue burden of recovery on every film. The actor is now clear to choose scripts based on merits, rather than being lured by the budget and scale,” the source added.

Meanwhile, this year, he will be juggling between the shoots of Salaar, Project K and the yet untitled Maruthi directorial. While Salaar and the Maruthi directorial are expected to be wrapped up by end of this year, Project K shoot will continue until mid of 2023. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

