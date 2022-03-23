EXCLUSIVE: Yash's KGF 2 to release on over 6000 screens in India; Producers open about release plans & more

The countdown for the release of what is being termed one of the most awaited films of 2022 has begun as the team of KGF 2 is all gearing up for a grand trailer launch on March 27 in Bangalore. Director Prashanth Neel and co. recently unveiled the first song, Toofan fronted by Yash, to kick off their three-week campaign for the release. “The trailer is going to be our biggest event where people from across the industries will be attending. We are in talks with a big Bollywood personality to host the event,” says Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, who are producing KGF 2.

Opening up about the idea of keeping a mere two-week gap from the trailer to release, the producer explains, “We didn’t want to get lost in between other big films. We wanted a clear window, to be at the centre of attraction. In Karnataka, a Puneeth Rajkumar film was released and we wanted to commence our campaign after the release of his film. We started our journey with him, and we couldn’t have clashed our campaign with his film.”

Vijay promises that KGF 2 will be a benchmark for Indian cinema. “The teaser has created records and we are expecting an even bigger audience response for the trailer and the film,” he adds. And what’s the release plan like for KGF 2 on April 14? “We will be releasing it in around 6000 screens in India. We just hope to get all the screens. All our distributors are working with partners to reach that figure,” he answers.

The filmmaker signs off, elevating the expectations for KGF 2. “We have always believed in the script and director. The quality of KGF was exceptional and its success has given us the confidence to make the sequel at-least 10 times bigger than KGF,” he concludes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| RRR pre release analysis: SS Rajamouli gets the basics right for Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Hindi debut