EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police to take a direct to digital route

Second round of Hindi films taking direct to digital route begins. Ramesh Taurani's Bhoot Police, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam gears up for a Hotstar premiere. Details

In November 2020, , , Jacqueline Fernandez and took off to Himachal Pradesh to commence shooting for the horror comedy, Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kripalani. The team successfully completed a major chunk of the film in the terrains of Himachal followed by some patch work in Mumbai, thereby calling it a wrap in January 2021. All through the last few months, the makers worked on the post production and the final edit is on the verge of being locked.

Pinkvilla has now learnt that producer Ramesh Taurani has decided to take a direct-to-digital route with this horror comedy. “There is so much uncertainty around the country due to the spike in Covid-19 cases and no one can assure as to when will things be back to normal. The cinema consumption habit has also changed for the audience significantly and only event films will get the cash registers ringing to start with. Hence, Ramesh Ji decided to take a direct to digital route with his horror comedy,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the filmmaker has verbally committed the film to leading giant, Disney+Hotstar and the paperwork will be done within a fortnight. “Disney+Hotstar is on an acquisition spree again, speaking to multiple producers. If all goes as planned, they will announce a slate of Hindi releases for their platform, in the same manner as they did in 2020,” the source added. In Bhoot Police, Saif and Arjun play ghost hunters, and it’s said to be a spooky adventure like never before for the Hindi speaking audience.

This would be Arjun Kapoor’s second direct to digital release after Sardar Ka Grandson, whereas for Saif, this would be his first feature film to take the digital route. An official announcement is expected shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusives.

