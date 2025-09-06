What is runtime of Prabhas starrer Spirit? Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spills the tea, reveals how it's similar to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Prabhas is touted to join hands with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the movie Spirit. As the film is speculated to begin filming soon, the director revealed new details about its runtime.

Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga about Prabhas starrer’s runtime

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was recently spotted in a chat with Jagapathi Babu on the show, Jayammu NischayammuRaa with Jagapathi. Appearing alongside Ram Gopal Varma, the Arjun Reddy director was asked about the expected runtime of Spirit.

Advertisement

In response, Vanga said, “I’ll make sure the runtime doesn’t exceed 3 hours, sir.” His comment was made in a humorous tone, referencing his last movie, Animal, which ran more than 3 hours in runtime.

Additionally, Sandeep said that he has completed 70% of the film’s BGM before filming, similar to how he worked on Animal. He said, “It's easier to shoot a film when the BGM is playing in the set. We can easily know when to say the cut.”

“During Kabir Singh, I understood that if the BGM is done before the commencement of the production, the shooting will be much easier. I didn't have that privilege during Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, but for Animal, 80% of the BGM was done before the shoot. Even now, for Spirit, 70% of BGM is already ready,” the filmmaker added.

Sandeep added, “I feel we can save a lot of time this way. In totality, we can save around 5 to 6 days of production. Prabhas is very transparent and very sweet to work with. Though he is a big star, he doesn't flaunt it. We will start the shoot soon."

Advertisement

About Spirit

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is an upcoming cop action drama with Triptii Dimri playing the female co-lead. The film is rumored to feature the Saaho star as an angry young officer determined to dismantle an underworld syndicate.

Prabhas’ next release

Prabhas is soon set to hit the big screens with his film, The Raja Saab. The horror comedy movie features the tale of a carefree young man who is planning to make a fortune by flipping an ancestral mansion. However, things go south when he encounters a spirit that resides within those doors.

The movie was slated to release on December 5, 2025, with actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and many more in key roles. However, it is reported to postpone release to Sankranti 2026.

ALSO READ: SIIMA Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Allu Arjun, Rashmika bag best actor accolades with Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD taking major nods