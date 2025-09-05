Baaghi 4 The Conjuring 4 Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Baaghi 4 is like Vaastav, says Sanjay Dutt EXCLUSIVE: Love & War heads to Italy EXCLUSIVE: Force 3 in the making with John EXCLUSIVE: NTRNeel goes global Param Sundari Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat goes to Hollywood EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi reunite EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan set for a Zombie Film

Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s last shot steals the show in H Vinoth’s birthday special video

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming Tamil-language political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

By Goutham S
Updated on Sep 05, 2025  |  06:58 PM IST |  8K
Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s look finally revealed in H Vinoth’s birthday special video
Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s look finally revealed in H Vinoth’s birthday special video (PC: KVN Productions, X)

Thalapathy Vijay is next set to appear in his alleged last movie, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. As the director is celebrating his birthday on September 5, 2025, the makers have dropped a special video for him, giving us some BTS moments and a look at Vijay’s new look.

Jana Nayagan team celebrates H Vinoth’s birthday

Sharing the video via social media, Jana Nayagan’s producers, KVN Productions, wrote, “Another year, yet Vin-oth-er reason to celebrate him. Team #JanaNayagan wishes our Director #HVinoth a very Happy Birthday.”


Credits: X (KVN Productions)
