SIIMA Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Allu Arjun, Rashmika bag best actor accolades with Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD taking major nods

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) were held in Dubai on September 5 and 6, 2025. As several Telugu celebrities were awarded accolades for their recent performances, here’s a complete list of winners to check out.

SIIMA 2025 winners’ list

The event honored a wide range of performances and movies from Telugu cinema, with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD receiving the Best Film Award.

Director Sukumar was honored with the Best Director Award for Pushpa 2, while Best Director (Critics) was awarded to Prasanth Varma for HanuMan. Meanwhile, the Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2, and Rashmika Mandanna bagged Best Actress for the same film.

Meanwhile, Teja Sajja was awarded the Best Actor (Critics) award for HanuMan, while Meenakshi Chaudhary was awarded Best Actress (Critics) for Lucky Baskhar, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anna Ben were recognized as Best Supporting Actors for Kalki 2898 AD, and Kamal Haasan was awarded Best Villain for the same film. Additionally, Pushpa 2 earned Devi Sri Prasad the honor of Best Music Director award.

The awards also honored Ramajogayya Sastry with the Best Lyricist for the song Chuttamalle from Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, Shankar Babu Kandukuri won Best Male Playback Singer for the song Peelings (Pushpa 2), while Shilpa Rao took the Best Female Playback Singer award for Chuttamalle (Devara).

In the technical category, the Best Cinematography Award was bagged by Rathnavelu for Devara.

About the films

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is a sequel to Pushpa (2021), both directed by Sukumar. The movie explores the story of a sandalwood smuggler, Pushparaj, who risks everything to rise within his crime syndicate, facing every obstacle that comes his way.

Moving ahead, Kalki 2898 AD was a futuristic sci-fi epic movie taking inspiration from the mythological texts of the Mahabharata. The Prabhas starrer had Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in key roles and was directed by Nag Ashwin.

Additionally, HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, featured a superhero film where a youngster is granted the powers of Lord Hanuman after coming in contact with a mysterious gem.

