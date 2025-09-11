Pinkvilla Recommendations: Must-watch OTT releases this month: Coolie, The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Saiyaara

A diverse selection of movies and shows is scheduled for release on various OTT platforms in September 2025, offering a wide range of content for viewers. To help you decide what to watch, Pinkvilla has compiled a list of recommended releases.

Must-watch OTT releases to stream this month:

1. Coolie

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruthi Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan

Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruthi Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes

2 hours and 50 minutes Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: September 11, 2025

Coolie is a high-octane action thriller that features the story of Deva, a former daily wage laborer who is shocked by the sudden demise of his friend Rajasekhar.

Upon visiting the latter’s home for the final rites, Deva learns his friend didn’t die of natural causes and that he was linked with a dangerous crime syndicate. What secrets were Rajasekhar hiding, and will Deva get justice for his old buddy? This forms the core of Coolie.

The movie delves deep into the themes of action and drama, driving key emotions of bonding with loved ones. Additionally, it features all the flair expected from a Rajinikanth starrer.

2. The Naked Gun

Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand Director: Akiva Schaffer

Akiva Schaffer Genre: Crime Comedy Action Thriller

Crime Comedy Action Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 26 minutes

1 hour and 26 minutes Language: English

English Where to watch: Book My Show Stream

Book My Show Stream Streaming date: September 12, 2025

The Naked Gun is a legacy sequel to the Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994), which originally starred Leslie Nielsen as the lead. The movie follows the story of Lt. Frank Drebin’s son, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., who must succeed in his father's footsteps to prevent the closure of Police Squad.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film is touted to be an average follow-up to the iconic film series, but it remains entertaining with its unique tone and humor, making it a fun watch.

3. The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Cast: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa

Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa Director: Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan Genre: Adventure Comedy Drama

Adventure Comedy Drama Runtime: 6 Episodes

6 Episodes Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: September 18, 2025

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is an adventure comedy-drama that follows the life of an industry outsider in Bollywood who transitions to become a household name.

However, drama soon unfolds as the series takes a tongue-in-cheek, self-aware, humorous approach to Bollywood. With several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more, making cameo appearances, this is one of the most star-studded series in recent times.

If you’re a Bollywood fan looking for something fresh, it is a perfect show for you.

4. Su From So

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Raj B Shetty

Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Raj B Shetty Director: JP Thuminad

JP Thuminad Genre: Horror Comedy Drama

Horror Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: September 9, 2025

Su From So is a Kannada-language horror comedy drama, now available on JioHotstar.

The movie starring JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham in the lead roles is set against the backdrop of a coastal village in Karnataka. It explores the life of Ashoka, a youngster who develops a crush on a girl from his village.

However, due to a series of misunderstandings, he is rumored to be possessed by the spirit of Sulochana from Someshwara village. As the rumor spreads around the village like a wildfire, several chaotic yet comedic moments unfold, with the villagers doing their best to exorcise the spirit from him.

The simple yet nuanced portrayal of the characters in a humorous setting makes this a thoroughly enjoyable cinematic venture.

5. Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Cast: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Michael Cyril Creighton, Bobby Cannavale

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Michael Cyril Creighton, Bobby Cannavale Director: John Hoffman, Chris Koch, Jamie Babbit

John Hoffman, Chris Koch, Jamie Babbit Genre: Mystery Comedy Drama

Mystery Comedy Drama Runtime: 10 Episodes

10 Episodes Language: English

English Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: September 9, 2025

Only Murders in the Building returns for its 5th season with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short reprising their lead roles. The mystery comedy drama follows the story of three friends united by their shared interest in true crime podcasts.

However, their story takes a new turn when they get caught in the investigation of a succession of murders in the apartments of Manhattan. With the quirky comedy and the impressive performances by the main leads, the new season is already off to a great start.

If you’re a fan of murder mysteries, then look no further than this show, as it combines true crime intrigue with comedic brilliance.

6. Task

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane

Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane Creator: Brad Ingelsby

Brad Ingelsby Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Runtime: 7 Episodes

7 Episodes Language: English

English Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: September 7, 2025

Task, starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey in the leading roles, is a crime drama mini-series consisting of 7 episodes. Set in Philadelphia, it follows an FBI agent who is appointed as the head of a task force to catch the perpetrator responsible for a string of violent robberies, only to discover the main suspect is an unsuspecting family man.

Will he get caught, or will this just become a never-ending cat-and-mouse chase? It is the central mystery that drives the show. Packed with suspense and emotional weight, Task offers a perfect binge-watch for anyone who enjoys intense and character-driven crime dramas.

7. Saiyaara

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Varun Badola, Alam Khan, Sid Makkar, Shaan Grover, Shaad Randhawa

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Varun Badola, Alam Khan, Sid Makkar, Shaan Grover, Shaad Randhawa Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Genre: Musical Romantic Comedy

Musical Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: September 12, 2025

Saiyaara, the Hindi-language musical romantic drama that was a massive hit in theaters, is making its way to OTT.

The film follows the tale of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who finds a magical connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poetess, forming a deep emotional bond with her.

The Mohit Suri directorial is based on the South Korean film A Moment to Remember. With its soulful music and heartfelt romance, Saiyaara is a must-watch for anyone looking for a moving love story paired with stunning musical sequences.

