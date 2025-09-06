Amid dating rumors with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna flaunts ring on THAT finger at Dubai event

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been making headlines for quite a long time, and they are speculated to be dating each other. While the actors have yet to confirm it, Rashmika was recently seen flaunting a ring on her ring finger, fueling further romance rumors.

Rashmika Mandanna spotted wearing a ring at Dubai award event

Advertisement

Rashmika was spotted in a couple of pictures at Dubai airport as she arrived to attend the SIIMA awards. She sported a white shirt with blue jeans and black shades, with her hair tied in a loose bun.

However, what most people noticed was the ring she wore, which she appeared to flaunt as she passed by the paparazzi.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika were spotted together at the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. The two were honored as Grand Marshals at what is considered the biggest Independence Day parade outside India. Both of them were seen interacting with fans and waving during the parade.

Both of them have been making quite a lot of buzz surrounding their dating rumors. The actors have often been spotted on multiple occasions, frequently joining each other for vacations and festivities.

Interestingly, recent reports indicate that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay are likely to appear together in director Rahul Sankritya’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD14. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen as the co-lead in Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kuberaa. The crime drama film helmed by Sekhar Kammula tells the story of a beggar who is inadvertently roped into a business tycoon’s scam.

Looking ahead, the actress will play the lead role in the romantic horror comedy Thama. The Hindi-language film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is the 5th installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, with Ayushmann Khurrana playing the co-lead. The film revolves around the theme of vampires.

Mandanna is speculated to appear in Raghava Lawrence starrer Kanchana 4, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi. The actress is also looking forward to the film, The Girlfriend.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the action drama flick Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra comments on Dulquer Salmaan-produced Lokah amidst its insane box office run: ‘This story has been…’