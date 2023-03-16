EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what kind of scripts excite her as an actor; Says 'Each time there is..'

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Every time she appears on the big screen, she makes sure to leave the audience impressed with her solid performance. Currently, Rani is gearing up for the release of her film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Based on a true story, the film revolves around a mother who fights against the Norwegian foster care system to win the custody of her kids back. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Rani. The actress spoke about her film, the pressures of box office success, working with a female director and more.

Rani Mukerji reveals the kinds of scripts that excite her as an actor

During the interview, Rani was asked about the kind of scripts that excite her as an actor today. She said that it's important that a story is said from an Indian woman's perspective. Rani shared, "I think what excites me today at this point of my career is that each time there is an important story to be told through an Indian woman's perspective. That is what really triggers my emotion because I am an Indian woman myself and I have been a small child, a young Indian girl, a young Indian woman, a married Indian woman and I am a mother, so I think for me to portray Indian women emotions is very important. I want a global audience to see what we Indian women are all about which is very important because people can understand what is happening in a country through the lens of a woman staying in that particular country. So I think that is very important for me to portray each time when I am playing a character."

Further, when she was asked if there's any genre that she wishes to do now, the actress said, "For me, it's never the genre. For me, it's always the storytelling and the subject and my character that excites me."

Meanwhile, the real Mrs Chatterjee, Sagarika Bhattacharya recently watched the film and she was completely moved by Rani's performance. Sagarika relieved her own battle days while watching the heart-wrenching movie. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya in important roles. The film is slated to release on March 17.

