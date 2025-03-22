EXCLUSIVE: AR Murugadoss on Sikandar, Ghajini 2, & Holiday 2: “Suriya or Aamir Khan, who will be the hero?”

In 2008, AR Murugadoss made his debut in Hindi with the Aamir Khan-led Ghajini, which went ahead to shatter all the records at the box office in India. The filmmaker followed it up with the Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday, which also proved to be a major money spinner and is now gearing up for the release of Sikandar with Salman Khan in the lead. Recalling the conceptualization of Sikandar, Murugadoss shares, “I met him a couple of times after Ghajini, and discussed multiple ideas, but things never materialized.”

He adds, “And finally, one day Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir called me and this opportunity came up. I narrated Sikandar to Salman sir and here we are. I was actually looking to start the film in 2025, but he gave us immediate dates pushing some other film he was doing. He loved the script.” Murugadoss informs that he will complete the Sivakarthikeyan film Madrasi in April and then move on to his next, which is an animated film for the kids.

“I plan one Animation film. It’s in early stage to discuss, but all I can say is it is a kids film. It has been a while since we made kids film in India. So, I am attempting to make a franchise out of that. Then I will do another big film. I also want to do film with full new faces. So it’s all work in progress,” AR Murugadoss says.

Advertisement

When asked about Ghajini 2, the director answers, “We have some ideas for Ghajini 2 and will have to develop them now. Suriya acted in the Tamil version and Aamir Khan in the Hindi. So, who will be the hero of Ghajini 2? We have to discuss.” Holiday/Thupakki is another film that calls for a sequel, given that the characters are relevant even today. “The sleeper cell concept was very unique for that time. I have some idea and I want to develop that into Holiday 2 with Akshay (Kumar) sir or Thupakki 2. I will definitely make Holiday 2 or Thupakki 2 in the future,” he keeps it short.

The trailer of Sikandar drops on March 23. The filmmaker signs off opening up about the 3 minute 38 seconds trailer cut, “With the trailer, we are looking to satisfy the first day first show audience. We also want to convey that it’s an emotional film, targeting all section of audience,” he concludes.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.