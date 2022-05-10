EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor come together for Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Karan Johar is getting back with his talk show, Koffee with Karan. While the makers initially played a prank on the audiences, they finally announced the return of the show in a quirky manner on social media. It was also revealed that Koffee with Karan 7 will premiere directly on Disney Plus Hotstar. And now, we have got an exclusive insight on the guests expected to be on the show.

“In one of the early episodes, the two young actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance together. The two have been holidaying and posting ample hang out videos on the social media and it’s this chemistry that KjO and team are looking to explore in this fun filled episode. This episode will air sometime in June 2022,” revealed a source close to the development.

Much like all the seasons, this one too will be a star studded one with almost the entire industry coming on board this talk show. Apart from the two youngsters, the others expected to be a part of this season include Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and many other. Some of the top south names are also expected to be on board this season.

Talking of Karan, his next directorial with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is slated to release during the Valentine's Day 2023 weekend. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Brahmastra, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Govinda Naam Mera and Selfie among others. He is also churning out multiple projects for the OTT platform. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

