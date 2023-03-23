EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan on not having a theatrical movie release recently, 'I miss the big screen everyday'

Sara Ali Khan is among the top crop of new gen actresses to have entered the Indian Film Industry. In her five year long career, Sara has been a part of appreciated films like Kedarnath, Simmba and Atrangi Re. There have been a few misfires as well but they all have acted as a learning curve for the actress. She has evolved as a performer and a person at every stage of her career and now she is very secure about herself and her craft. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gaslight, that releases straight to digital. She graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers where she talked about Gaslight, the thought process that goes behind her choosing a particular script or film, whether she takes advice before choosing to be part of a film and more.

Sara Ali Khan Shares That She Misses Releasing Films In Theatres



In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she consciously plans her release calendar and whether she gets insecure when a film of hers doesn't release in a long interval. To elucidate, Himesh further added that Sara hasn't had a theatrical release since Love Aaj Kal (2020) and her release after Gaslight, that is Ae Watan Mere Watan, is also releasing directly on digital. Sara answered saying, "I miss the big screen everyday. But when Atrangi Re released on Hotstar and I got so much appreciation and felt so much love from the media and from the audience, I actually realised that; Even I felt it at the start that I miss the theatres and I still do. It's not like I don't. But after the reception of Atrangi Re, I realised that if your story is true and your performance is honest, it will touch the audience's heart and brain. Of course I became an actor for the theatres and I am waiting and hopefully soon. I will love that. But this is not my decision. It is the producer's decision. And I learnt very early on in my life that the decision in which you have no say, there's no point thinking about it. So I don't think about it. When it comes to content, I think that if the content is strong, that's what will sell. I don't think the platform from where it is received matters as much as the nature of the content."

Sara Ali Khan Also Shares Some Perks Of Releasing Films Digitally

Sara Ali Khan talked about the perks of having a digital release and how the fact that the film is coming out on digital helps them take certain liberties which they wouldn't have been able to take, if the film came out in theatres. She said, "Maybe there are a certain creative liberties that we have taken with Gaslight, knowing that it is going to be on OTT. I think maybe Pavan (Kirpalani) sir had the vision wherein he thought that we would be able to go maybe slightly darker, slightly more real, slightly more grungy because that is the kind of content that is received pretty well on OTT. People are willing to watch thrilling and real stuff. It is not necessary to be a spectacle." Sara later on added that the medium her film releases in, doesn't change her thought process or approach as an actor.

Gaslight Releases Digitally On The 31st Of March, 2023

Gaslight releases on the 31st of March, 2023, directly on digital. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. The promos of the film already promise a compelling watch. Apart from Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films include Laxman Utetkar's next co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next project and Murder Mubarak.

