EXCLUSIVE: Saroj Khan's daughter on Salman Khan: He helped for my son's heart surgery
It's yet another sad day in Bollywood as veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away following a cardiac arrest. The celebrated dancer breathed her last today morning at around 2 am. Following her death, many of her interviews and statements from the past grabbed headlines. One of them happened to be one where Saroj ji spoke about her alleged rift with superstar Salman Khan. When the old story went viral, several trolls jumped onto the bandwagon to comment about the same.
But Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Khan has a different story to share. She says that all was well between the two. She told us that her mother and Salman had mitigated their differences and patched up long ago. "They already let bygones be bygones and the entire media saw their pictures together. It showed that they both like each other again. They were there for each other. I don't know why people are bringing all these old topics up again? Salman Khan and his team have been really kind and helpful to my mother and the entire family," she shares.
Ask about how Salman has helped the family and she reveals, "Salman Khan helped us for my son's operation. I had to take my son to Kerala for an open heart surgery and it was he who helped us with it completely, Mr Khan stood like a rock beside us and Sandhya (his teammate) got us in touch with him and we went through this together. He was there for us when we needed it and my mother also values that quality in him. So I don't know why people are still saying such negative things about him. He stands up for everyone and helps people in a lot of ways that others might not know about."
Sukaina shares that Saroj ji always held Salman in high regard and kept him in her prayers. "I still remember a week before she got admitted in the hospital, she went in for namaaz and when she got up, I asked her if she prayed for us. She said she obviously prayed for her family but there was someone special she was praying for. When I asked her who it was, she said, it was Salman Khan. I looked at her and smiled. She told me that Salman sir is doing so much good for people around him but he's always taken in the wrong, which is what I don't understand. He isn't bad and people should just let him be. She wished him a long life and happiness," her daughter signs off.
