EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor's debut film shoot in Bangkok delayed after the actor tests COVID positive

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan will launch Shanaya Kapoor in a rom-com. The team was all geared up to commence work on the Bangkok schedule in a week’s time, however, according to our sources, all the plans have gone in the air after Shanaya Kapoor tested positive to Covid-19 virus.

“Shanaya, along with her two leads, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada were all set to fly off to Bangkok to kick off this rom com. All plans have been put on hold after the actress tested positive to Covid-19 virus recently and the film will now go on the floors at the same location in the month of January. Shanaya is currently in the quarantine and the team is in no rush to shoot the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the prep work for this marathon shoot in Bangkok had already begun as half of the crew is already stationed in the Thailand’s capital. “A team was in Bangkok prepping to ensure a smooth shoot, whereas another team was expected to fly this week with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh. With the unprecedented scenario, everyone will be back to Mumbai this week and take off next year once everyone is in the pink of their health,” the source added.

Over the last few months, the trio has attended several acting workshops and indulged in script reading sessions to amp up their skills. Contrary to the speculations, the film in question is not Student Of The Year 3, but a fresh script. An official announcement on title and other details will be made once the film goes on floors. The film will be produced by Karan with Shashank on board as the director. He is known for films like the Dulhania Franchise, Dhadak and is all gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan to launch Shanaya Kapoor with Lakshya and Gurfateh by year end