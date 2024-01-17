EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty heaps praise on Chennai Express; calls it her 'favorite Rohit Shetty film'
During an exclusive interview with pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty heaped praise on the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty.
Rohit Shetty is a highly accomplished Bollywood director, known for numerous successful films spanning various genres that have performed exceptionally well at the box office. Among his notable works is the widely successful movie Chennai Express. Released on August 9, 2013, the film received favorable reviews from critics and set several box office records in both India and abroad. Currently, the director is gearing up for his upcoming series Indian Police Force. Recently, Shilpa Shetty heaped praise on the film.
Shilpa Shetty praises Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express
Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty was asked whether he would make ever make a love story, to this, the director responded by saying that whenever he tries to make a love story, it turns out to be similar to Chennai Express. He said, “Mera love story wo Chennai Express type ho jaata hai.” Soon after, Shilpa Shetty chimed in and heaped praise on the film.
“That was lovely. I think one of my favorite films of Rohit is Chennai Express. I really believe that. Because it was so well, like it had every scene, it had great songs, it had comedy, it had a whole love angle, it had action and it had a great star cast. It was amazing.” Siddharth Malhotra added, “It had Shah Rukh Khan and Thangabali.”
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty reveals he didn't struggle with first film; tells Ajay Devgn said yes for THIS reason
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more