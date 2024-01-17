EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty heaps praise on Chennai Express; calls it her 'favorite Rohit Shetty film'

Rohit Shetty is a highly accomplished Bollywood director, known for numerous successful films spanning various genres that have performed exceptionally well at the box office. Among his notable works is the widely successful movie Chennai Express. Released on August 9, 2013, the film received favorable reviews from critics and set several box office records in both India and abroad. Currently, the director is gearing up for his upcoming series Indian Police Force. Recently, Shilpa Shetty heaped praise on the film.

Shilpa Shetty praises Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty was asked whether he would make ever make a love story, to this, the director responded by saying that whenever he tries to make a love story, it turns out to be similar to Chennai Express. He said, “Mera love story wo Chennai Express type ho jaata hai.” Soon after, Shilpa Shetty chimed in and heaped praise on the film.

“That was lovely. I think one of my favorite films of Rohit is Chennai Express. I really believe that. Because it was so well, like it had every scene, it had great songs, it had comedy, it had a whole love angle, it had action and it had a great star cast. It was amazing.” Siddharth Malhotra added, “It had Shah Rukh Khan and Thangabali.”

