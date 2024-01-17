EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty reveals he didn't struggle with first film; tells Ajay Devgn said yes for THIS reason

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood. He has several films across different genres under his name that have been box office hits. However, just like most artists, he also started from scratch. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the director spoke about how he did not have to struggle with his first film, Zameen, as Ajay Devgn stood by his side.

Rohit Shetty on his first film with Ajay Devgn

The team of the Indian Police Force, including Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, recently gave an interview with Pinkvilla Masterclass. At one point, a fan asked Shetty about the difficulties he faced while trying to make his first film, Zameen, and how he overcame those difficulties.

In response, Shetty said: "Actually, meri journey thodi alag hai because Zameen se kuch 12-15 saal pehle maine kaam karna shuru kia. (Actually, my journey has been a bit different because I started working 12-15 years before Zameen). I was working as an assistant director, as an assistant to an action director. So I started in 1990 with Phool Aur Kaante, and Zameen was like 2002. So it's like a 12-13 year journey."

Shetty further said Ajay Devgn was with him in that journey as he assisted the actor in films from the latter's production house. He then revealed why Devgn agreed to do his first film. "So when I narrated the first script that I want to make this film. So I had Ajay with me. So I didn't have to struggle to go to every actor ke please ye film karlo (please do my film). And it was that 12-13 years of hard work because of which Ajay said yes to me in one go," he said.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's successful collaboration

Rohit made his directorial debut with Zameen, starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. After that, Rohit and Ajay collaborated on several successful films, such as the Golmaal series, Singham series, All the Best, and Bol Bachchan.

