EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Pandit on being stuck in Italy amid COVID 19: Breaks my heart to wake up siren of ambulance

Bollywood singer Shweta Pandit is married to a producer in Italy. While being stuck in Italy, she spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared details of being in the city amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

Well-Known Singer, Shweta Pandit decided to stay back in Italy as an act of responsibility as a precautionary measure. However, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy and casualties rising by the minute, the experience of being stuck in the city is scary. Recalling the same, Shweta spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared that she is safe in Italy as of now and is staying with her husband. The Bollywood singer urged people to practise social distancing and also to adhere to lockdowns.

The singer spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and said, “I was to return to India on Holi but decided against it. No one asked me stay back I could have taken a flight to India but i took the decision for my safety and safety of others.'' Shweta is married to an Italian film producer and is at present with him. She said, “I miss my family back in India. But, I am safe here with my husband or else it would've been really tough for me.''

She further adds, “I have not stepped out of my house for a month now but every morning I wake up to the siren of the ambulances it breaks my heart. We really don't know how this CoronaVirus spread in Italy so suddenly-- it starts with cold and cough and when you reach the hospital you need oxygen to breathe and straight to the ICU." She said, “The Coronavirus has spread almost to all countries including America and the UK and says that there have been thousands of deaths in Italy. I don't want something like this to happen in India please stay home, wash your hands follow the lockdown it will help each and every one of us.''

Check out Shweta Pandit's photo below:

Shweta says “lockdown is not a holiday or a picnic and adds that India in a way is lucky that the virus came in late there and precautionary measures of Lockdown is a very important decision and people should adhere to it. Stay home stay safe but also maintain safe distance from your family while you are at home.''

