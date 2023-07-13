EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan’s next sold to Netflix for Rs 60 crore; Robby Grewal directs

Pinkvilla recently reported how Siddharth Anand has five films under his kitty, of which he is directing the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter and the face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. He is also associated as a producer on Sujoy Ghosh’s next starring SRK and Suhana Khan, the Tiger Shroff-led Rambo, and a direct-to-digital film for Netflix starring Saif Ali Khan.

Netflix acquires Siddharth Anand's next for Rs 60 crore

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Marflix Production has cracked a good deal with Netflix. “Siddharth Anand is the man in demand after delivering War and Pathaan in a short period of time. His aim with Marflix is to create the biggest action films across the platforms and the yet untitled Saif Ali Khan is a step in that direction for the digital world. He has signed a good deal with Netflix as the film is sold to the digital player for a sum of Rs 60 crore,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the deal is struck in a way that is beneficial to all the stakeholders.

The film is said to be a mission-oriented actioner with Saif Ali Khan racing against time. It will be directed by Robby Grewal, who directed John Abraham in RAW. “Sid and Robby go a long way and share a bond beyond just cinema. It’s a subject developed by Marflix and has got Robby on board to bring it to the spectacle,” the source added.

A reunion for Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand after 16 years

The film marks a reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand after films like Salaam Namaste and Tara Rum Pum, though this time in the capacity of a producer and actor. The yet untitled film is expected to go on floors soon and will be the big premiere for Netflix in 2024. It’s also an association of the platform with Saif Ali Khan after the success of Sacred Games. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

