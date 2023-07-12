Interview with Sajid Nadiadwala: ‘Films like Bawaal, Chandu Champion, Super 30, & Chhichhore, keep me on edge'

Over the last 31 years, Sajid Nadiadwala has established himself with one of the most successful producers of Indian Cinema. The filmmaker has served the audience with entertaining films like Waqt Hamara Hai, Jeet, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Hey Baby, Housefull Franchise, Baaghi, and Kick among others, and married it with content cinema on the lines of Highway, Tamasha, Super 30 and 83. Looking back at his journey, Sajid Nadiadwala smiles, “I used to make 1 film in 4 years in the early days of my career. And now, am looking at multiple releases. Now is the time to make more films and serve the audience with better content.”

'Shah Rukh decided to take a break and look at him now'

Sajid believes that one needs to make a proper plan to serve the audience with entertaining cinema, but one needs luck to come across content films. “Content films come to you and entertaining films are what we give to people. I was fortunate enough to have gotten Highway, Tamasha, and Super 30. But there is no formula or template to have a lineup in place. Keep working and the material will come to you,” he admits, quick to add, “I don’t need to give quarterly results to any company, so I can work at my speed. Sometimes, you need to take time off. Shah Rukh (Khan) decided to take a break and now, look at the results. You do suffer from mental bankruptcy and that’s the time when you need to keep calm.”

Next for the producer is the Nitesh Tiwari-directed love story, Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the reunion of the producer–director duo after the national award-winning, Chhichhore, and is set against the backdrop of World War 2. It is slated for a grand premiere on Amazon Prime on July 21. Sajid insists that it was an instant yes from him for Bawaal, unlike Chhichhore which took birth after brainstorming on several ideas. “Nitwsh sir had narrated to me 8 to 9 ideas before we zeroed in on Chhichhore. But for Bawaal, I loved what he narrated. The stakes are high, and we know, we must deliver on the content front. It’s a very exciting film for all the stakeholders,” Sajid shares.

When I did Super 30, I was on the edge because we didn’t know if the audience will accept Hrithik Roshan speaking Bihar. He looks like an Italian Greek God and suddenly, we show in that part Sajid Nadiadwala

The filmmaker believes that being associated to stories like Bawaal is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him. “Due to the World War 2 aspect, you know it’s not the kind of film you can make every day. Films like Bawaal, Chandu Champion, Super 30, and Chhichhore keep me on edge. I believe they can enhance my career for 2 more years. When I did Super 30, I was on the edge because we didn’t know if the audience will accept Hrithik Roshan speaking Bihar. He looks like an Italian Greek God and suddenly, we show in that part. Sometimes, the magic just happens and look at how Hrithik excelled in Super 30.”

Advertisement

'Varun Dhawan is every director's dream'

Being a son of David Dhawan, Sajid has seen the rise of Varun Dhawan over the years. The filmmaker goes back in the day when he was in the hospital at the time when Varun was born. “David (Dhawan) is a friend and I have been a part of all the important moments in their family. Varun has grown up as a very disciplined boy – he is a dream for every director, a dream for every production company and hassle-free for the entire crew. These aspects help a lot in making better cinema. Once he surrenders himself, he gives it all. He is a delight for a director.”

Next after Bawaal for Sajid is the Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The film went on floors in London today and is gearing up for a June 14, 2024, release. “I have a great association and respect for Kabir. Whether he makes a film for me or anyone else, he often sits in my office. Even Bajrangi Bhaijaan was made in my office. We were very unlucky with 83’, but I still feel it is one of my finest films to date. You can’t rate the films with numbers. He is a great storyteller and Chandu Champion is a story of an underdog and celebrates victory in life. It’s about a character that refuses to surrender even in a hostile situation in his life. It celebrates the victory of humankind,” says Sajid with utmost confidence.

We were very unlucky with 83’, but I still feel it is one of my finest films to date. You can’t rate the films with numbers. He is a great storyteller and Chandu Champion is a story of an underdog and celebrates victory in life Sajid Nadiadwala

The Indian Box Office is still coping with Covid and slowly returning to normalcy. Explaining the impact of Covid 19 on the entertainment sector, Sajid avers, “The trade across the globe was caught unaware. There is a big change in the economics of all businesses, which includes cinema. We are not ready for it, and we must wait with patience. This is the industry that has given Sholay, Deewar, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, and Gadar and we will be back. We just delivered Pathaan. See, when you have an earthquake, there is a second and third effect too. The plates need time to get leveled. That’s what happening in the creative industry too.”

Advertisement

'Your dreams eventually become a nightmare closer to release'

Sajid feels that even today, entertainment is last on the list of people. “Covid is over, but entertainment is still last on the mind of people. We will be educating ourselves about better cinema in the coming few months. You must give people time to return to the cinema halls. It takes years to return to normalcy,” he believes. And lastly, is there a dream project that he wishes to make in the post-pandemic world? “Any film you make will give you nightmares. Your dreams eventually become a nightmare closer to release, so there is no point in living a dream. I never dreamt of Chhichhore, it just came and gave me a national award. We must make cinema with honesty. Corruption in thoughts shows up on Friday,” he concludes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan Productions gets into the Studio Model – Has 4 Films in the making