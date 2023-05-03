EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol to get married, Got engaged on Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s anniversary

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who had made his acting debut with his father’s 2019 directorial - Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is getting married in a few days. “While not a lot is known about the girl as yet, Karan and she have been dating for a while, and they have now decided to get married. They recently got engaged on Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s anniversary, and both their families are extremely excited about the big day. It will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The preparation has begun,” informs a source in the know.

Meanwhile, Sunny and Karan share an extremely close bond, and they keep showering love on each other on social media. On Karan’s birthday last year, Sunny had written on Instagram, “As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought...just because you believed in me.”

He had further added, “When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup for what is right! Happy Birthday, son.”

We reached out to Karan Deol’s representative for a confirmation. However, they chose not to comment.

