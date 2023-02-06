EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to join Salman Khan for Gadar 2 promotions

Salman Khan is among those very few superstars who shares a cordial bond with almost every single person of the Hindi Film Industry. Right from Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn , Bobby Deol, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor – Salman has often been spotted spending time with his friends from the 1990s. Interestingly, Sunny Deol, who has kept otherwise a low profile in the film industry is good friends with Salman. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol will kick off the campaign for his Independence Day 2023 release, Gadar 2 from February 16.

“Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be visiting the sets of Bigg Boss Finale on February 16 and promote their epic tale of partition drama, Gadar 2. The entire team of Gadar 2 is currently contemplating on even unveiling a short glimpse of their film using the Bigg Boss Platform, and will take a final call on the same in the next few days,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sunny and Salman go a long way with both having immense respect for each other’s family. Salman has time and again confessed to being a fan of Dharmendra. “Sunny is usually shy and prefers to stay away from reality show visits. But since he shares a certain comfort level with Salman, he is all excited to shoot for this special Bigg Boss episode next weekend. In-fact, Sunny and Salman have already spoken about things which can be explored on the finale,” the source shared.

Gadar 2 story set in 1971

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 all time blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and is directed by Anil Sharma. The story takes a 20-year leap and this time around, Tara Singh aka. Sunny Deol will visit Pakistan for his son, Jeete, played by Utkarsh Sharma. The conflict of Gadar 2 unfolds around the 1971 India Pakistan War. “Gadar 2 will follow a longer than usual promotional campaign too as the makers are confident on their content and are wishing to position it as an event Hindi film for an Independence Day blast,” the source signed off.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Gadar 2.