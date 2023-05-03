INTERVIEW: Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for US Concert; Says, ‘Music is an intrinsic part of me’

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has established himself as not just an actor but also a singer with several memorable songs under his name. Ayushmann recently did a music tour with his band, Ayushmann Bhava in Chandigarh and Dubai, receiving the love from the audience there. The actor believes that live concerts have a connection to his school and college days. “I used to have a band in college and the experience of live singing is very different. Music is an intrinsic part of me. I can live without watching films, but I have to listen to music every day,” he smiles.

We make it a point to give our best, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann’s two concerts were big hits and he is now gearing up to tour the US in the months of July and August. He insists that the intent of the team is to give the audience the best time of their lives and his team works hard to ensure a memorable experience. “Our Aim is always to give the audience the best time of their lives. We make it a point to give our best,” he admits.

When asked on the theme of his concerts, Ayushmann reveals, “It’s a mix of my songs with retro Bollywood. We dwell heavily on nostalgia; I do a lot of rock versions of Govinda songs. That’s the USP of my concert – it’s very contemporary but filmy.” And he gets the best audience reaction to which song? “The maximum reaction comes on Pani Da Rang,” he says.

Ayushmann believes that the concert is very unique as the song genre is not limited to one, but has something for everyone. “My songs are soft rock and melodious. But when we want to make the audience dance, we step into retro and 90s Bollywood. There are so many amazing Shammi Kapoor songs too. It’s very unique,” he exults.”

US Tour will be a lot of fun, says Ayushmann Khurrana

While the actor has wrapped up shooting for Dream Girl 2, he is presently all gearing up for his 9 city tour to the US in the month of July and August this year. He will be performing across Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago as well as Toronto in Canada. “This is my second US tour and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he concludes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ayushmann Khurrana.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 postponed: Ayushmann Khurrana aka ‘Pooja’ announces NEW release date of the film; See POST