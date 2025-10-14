13 South films releasing in theaters this week: Dhruv Vikram’s Bison, Dude to Siddhu starrer Telusu Kada
From romantic dramas to action and suspenseful ventures, here’s a list of South movies releasing in theaters for Diwali this week.
South Indian cinema is abuzz with excitement following several recent releases, particularly the sensational success of the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1. As we inch closer to a new weekend, several movies are set to hit the silver screen this week, coinciding with the festive Diwali season.
Here’s a list of South films that are releasing in theaters this week.
13 South movies to watch in theaters this week
1. Bison
- Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal
- Director: Mari Selvaraj
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Sports Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Bison (also promoted as Bison: Kaalamaadan) is a Tamil film starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Set in the 1990s, the movie takes us to a village in Tamil Nadu where a young boy dreams of becoming a Kabaddi player.
Coming from an underprivileged background, he must face various challenges and internal politics to pursue his goal. His grit and social struggle form the heart of this inspiring drama.
2. Theatre: The Myth of Reality
- Cast: Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Mekha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sarma, Akhil Kavalayoor, Meenakshi Raveendran
- Director: Sajin Baabu
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Mystery Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes
- Release date: October 16, 2025
A mystery drama starring Rima Kallingal, Theatre: The Myth of Reality explores themes of female sexuality and agency through a rooted folklore narrative. The movie blends myth and reality while portraying fading traditions and mystical elements from Kerala's cultural heritage.
3. K-Ramp
- Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Chandrika Ravi
- Director: Jains Nani
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic Action
- Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes
- Release date: October 18, 2025
K-Ramp is a romantic flick set to hit big screens on Diwali this year. Directed by Jains Nani, the film has Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles.
The story follows the journey of an athlete who must overcome personal and emotional challenges to win the heart of his love interest. The film mixes sports drama, romance, and action, making it an interesting watch.
4. Carmeni Selvam
- Cast: Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, MG Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi
- Director: Ram Chakri
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Comedy Family Drama
- Runtime: TBA
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Carmeni Selvam narrates the tale of a peaceful and content man whose world is shaken when an intense desire to earn more money takes over. In his effort to protect and secure his family's future, he learns that the real cost of safety may go far beyond money.
5. The Pet Detective
- Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, Bhagath Manuel, Vinay Forrt, Vijayaraghavan
- Director: Praneesh Vijayan
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Release date: October 16, 2025
The Pet Detective tells the story of Tony Jose Alula, a young man trying to impress his crush, Kaikeyi Menon, by working at his father's detective agency.
Initially, he is assigned missing animal cases, earning him the nickname "Pet Detective." However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he investigates a dangerous kidnapping linked to international smugglers.
How Tony and his sidekick use their skills to crack the case and win over Kaikeyi forms the premise of this fun-filled entertainer movie.
6. Premigala Gamanakke
- Cast: Shashi Kumar BS, Chirashree Anchan, Subbu S
- Director: Vincent Inbaraj
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Premigala Gamanakke centers on two unmarried couples living together during the national lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It explores the complications and emotional turmoil that come with cohabitation outside of marriage in a conservative society.
7. Diesel
- Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, Vinay Rai, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat
- Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Diesel is a gritty action thriller film starring Lubber Pandhu actor Harish Kalyan in the lead role. It is set in Chennai, delving into the underground fuel mafia and follows a mastermind heist involving the theft of fuel worth Rs. 2 crore.
The flick is touted to touch upon the themes of betrayal, power, and survival.
8. Mithra Mandali
- Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore
- Director: Vijayender Sattu
- Genre: Comedy
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Release date: October 16, 2025
Mithra Mandali is a comedy flick revolving around a group of misfit friends. As they get caught in a feud between a politician and his hot-headed daughter, the friends’ lives turn upside down, paving the way for chaotic and humorous moments.
9. Kambi Katna Kathai
- Cast: Natrajan Subramanian (Natty), Aarthi Shaalini, Mukesh Ravi, Singam Puli, Sreerranjini, Muruganandham
- Director: Rajanathan Periyasamy
- Genre: Crime Comedy Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Kambi Katna Kathai is a Tamil comedy about a con artist who impersonates a spiritual guru to trick devotees, only to get entangled in another group’s high-stakes heist involving a prized emerald.
The plot follows the ensuing chaos and confusion as both of them collide, leading to a comical story of fraud meeting faith.
10. Timepass
- Cast: Imran Pasha, Rathsha Ram, Om Sri Exhif, Prabhakar Rao, Ashwini Srinivas, Naveen Mahabaleshwar
- Director: K. Chethan Jodidhar
- Genre: Dark Comedy Drama
- Language: Kannada
- Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Timepass, starring Imran Pasha in the lead role, is a dark humor drama flick, directed by K Chethan Jodidhar. It follows the chaotic lives of seven dreamers, each determined to make it big in the film industry. With no support from family or society, they're mocked and dismissed. But when fate brings them together, they form an oddball crew with an outrageous idea: shoot a full movie in just one day.
With zero budget, the team dives into a mad ride of filmmaking, focusing on whether they manage to succeed in fulfilling their dream or fail.
11. Paathirathri
- Cast: Navya Nair, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Athmeeya Rajan, Harisree Ashokan
- Director: Ratheena
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Paathirathri focuses on the strained relationship between a probationary sub-inspector Jancy and constable Hareesh at Anakkara Police Station, which is primarily fueled by the latter’s immature attitude toward women.
After a midnight patrol together, an unexpected incident changes their lives forever. The chain of events that follows forces them to confront the conflicts of their personal relationships, the heavy weight of responsibility, and their fight for the truth.
12. Telusu Kada
- Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya, Rohini
- Director: Neeraja Kona
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Language: Telugu
- Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Telusu Kada is a romantic comedy movie starring ‘Star Boy’ Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role. Directed by costume designer Neeraja Kona in her debut directorial, the film narrates the story of Varun, who is caught between two women, Anjali and Raaga.
As their triangle love unfolds, Varun proposes a polyamorous relationship, becoming a throuple together. The rest of the film is an exploration of modern love, toxic relationships, and emotional immaturity.
13. Dude
- Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Satya, Rohini
- Director: Keerthiswaran
- Genre: Romantic Action Comedy
- Language: Tamil
- Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes
- Release date: October 17, 2025
Dude is a romantic actioner starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the movie follows Agan, aka Dude, a youngster who is caught in an emotional turmoil of romance and love.
As he navigates with unspoken love, his affection and closeness to childhood companion, Kural, form a strange relationship. How he supports her in a turbulent time, with an unlikely bond being formed, is the central narrative of this flick.
So, which movie are you watching in theaters this week?
