13 South films releasing in theaters this week: Dhruv Vikram’s Bison, Dude to Siddhu starrer Telusu Kada

South Indian cinema is abuzz with excitement following several recent releases, particularly the sensational success of the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1. As we inch closer to a new weekend, several movies are set to hit the silver screen this week, coinciding with the festive Diwali season.

Here’s a list of South films that are releasing in theaters this week.

13 South movies to watch in theaters this week

1. Bison

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal

Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal Director: Mari Selvaraj

Mari Selvaraj Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

2 hours and 48 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Bison (also promoted as Bison: Kaalamaadan) is a Tamil film starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Set in the 1990s, the movie takes us to a village in Tamil Nadu where a young boy dreams of becoming a Kabaddi player.

Coming from an underprivileged background, he must face various challenges and internal politics to pursue his goal. His grit and social struggle form the heart of this inspiring drama.

2. Theatre: The Myth of Reality

Cast: Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Mekha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sarma, Akhil Kavalayoor, Meenakshi Raveendran

Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Mekha Rajan, Ann Saleem, Balaji Sarma, Akhil Kavalayoor, Meenakshi Raveendran Director: Sajin Baabu

Sajin Baabu Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Mystery Drama

Mystery Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes

2 hours and 18 minutes Release date: October 16, 2025

A mystery drama starring Rima Kallingal, Theatre: The Myth of Reality explores themes of female sexuality and agency through a rooted folklore narrative. The movie blends myth and reality while portraying fading traditions and mystical elements from Kerala's cultural heritage.

3. K-Ramp

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Chandrika Ravi

Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Chandrika Ravi Director: Jains Nani

Jains Nani Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Release date: October 18, 2025

K-Ramp is a romantic flick set to hit big screens on Diwali this year. Directed by Jains Nani, the film has Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles.

The story follows the journey of an athlete who must overcome personal and emotional challenges to win the heart of his love interest. The film mixes sports drama, romance, and action, making it an interesting watch.

4. Carmeni Selvam

Cast: Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, MG Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi

Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, MG Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi Director: Ram Chakri

Ram Chakri Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Comedy Family Drama

Comedy Family Drama Runtime: TBA

TBA Release date: October 17, 2025

Carmeni Selvam narrates the tale of a peaceful and content man whose world is shaken when an intense desire to earn more money takes over. In his effort to protect and secure his family's future, he learns that the real cost of safety may go far beyond money.

5. The Pet Detective

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, Bhagath Manuel, Vinay Forrt, Vijayaraghavan

Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, Bhagath Manuel, Vinay Forrt, Vijayaraghavan Director: Praneesh Vijayan

Praneesh Vijayan Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Release date: October 16, 2025

The Pet Detective tells the story of Tony Jose Alula, a young man trying to impress his crush, Kaikeyi Menon, by working at his father's detective agency.

Initially, he is assigned missing animal cases, earning him the nickname "Pet Detective." However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he investigates a dangerous kidnapping linked to international smugglers.

How Tony and his sidekick use their skills to crack the case and win over Kaikeyi forms the premise of this fun-filled entertainer movie.

6. Premigala Gamanakke

Cast: Shashi Kumar BS, Chirashree Anchan, Subbu S

Shashi Kumar BS, Chirashree Anchan, Subbu S Director: Vincent Inbaraj

Vincent Inbaraj Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Premigala Gamanakke centers on two unmarried couples living together during the national lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It explores the complications and emotional turmoil that come with cohabitation outside of marriage in a conservative society.

7. Diesel

Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, Vinay Rai, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat

Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, Vinay Rai, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy

Shanmugam Muthusamy Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 24 minutes

2 hours and 24 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Diesel is a gritty action thriller film starring Lubber Pandhu actor Harish Kalyan in the lead role. It is set in Chennai, delving into the underground fuel mafia and follows a mastermind heist involving the theft of fuel worth Rs. 2 crore.

The flick is touted to touch upon the themes of betrayal, power, and survival.

8. Mithra Mandali

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore Director: Vijayender Sattu

Vijayender Sattu Genre: Comedy

Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Release date: October 16, 2025

Mithra Mandali is a comedy flick revolving around a group of misfit friends. As they get caught in a feud between a politician and his hot-headed daughter, the friends’ lives turn upside down, paving the way for chaotic and humorous moments.

9. Kambi Katna Kathai

Cast: Natrajan Subramanian (Natty), Aarthi Shaalini, Mukesh Ravi, Singam Puli, Sreerranjini, Muruganandham

Natrajan Subramanian (Natty), Aarthi Shaalini, Mukesh Ravi, Singam Puli, Sreerranjini, Muruganandham Director: Rajanathan Periyasamy

Rajanathan Periyasamy Genre: Crime Comedy Drama

Crime Comedy Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Kambi Katna Kathai is a Tamil comedy about a con artist who impersonates a spiritual guru to trick devotees, only to get entangled in another group’s high-stakes heist involving a prized emerald.

The plot follows the ensuing chaos and confusion as both of them collide, leading to a comical story of fraud meeting faith.

10. Timepass

Cast: Imran Pasha, Rathsha Ram, Om Sri Exhif, Prabhakar Rao, Ashwini Srinivas, Naveen Mahabaleshwar

Imran Pasha, Rathsha Ram, Om Sri Exhif, Prabhakar Rao, Ashwini Srinivas, Naveen Mahabaleshwar Director: K. Chethan Jodidhar

K. Chethan Jodidhar Genre: Dark Comedy Drama

Dark Comedy Drama Language: Kannada

Kannada Runtime: 2 hours and 5 minutes

2 hours and 5 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Timepass, starring Imran Pasha in the lead role, is a dark humor drama flick, directed by K Chethan Jodidhar. It follows the chaotic lives of seven dreamers, each determined to make it big in the film industry. With no support from family or society, they're mocked and dismissed. But when fate brings them together, they form an oddball crew with an outrageous idea: shoot a full movie in just one day.

With zero budget, the team dives into a mad ride of filmmaking, focusing on whether they manage to succeed in fulfilling their dream or fail.

11. Paathirathri

Cast: Navya Nair, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Athmeeya Rajan, Harisree Ashokan

Navya Nair, Soubin Shahir, Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Athmeeya Rajan, Harisree Ashokan Director: Ratheena

Ratheena Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Runtime: 2 hours and 25 minutes

2 hours and 25 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Paathirathri focuses on the strained relationship between a probationary sub-inspector Jancy and constable Hareesh at Anakkara Police Station, which is primarily fueled by the latter’s immature attitude toward women.

After a midnight patrol together, an unexpected incident changes their lives forever. The chain of events that follows forces them to confront the conflicts of their personal relationships, the heavy weight of responsibility, and their fight for the truth.

12. Telusu Kada

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya, Rohini

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya, Rohini Director: Neeraja Kona

Neeraja Kona Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours and 16 minutes

2 hours and 16 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Telusu Kada is a romantic comedy movie starring ‘Star Boy’ Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role. Directed by costume designer Neeraja Kona in her debut directorial, the film narrates the story of Varun, who is caught between two women, Anjali and Raaga.

As their triangle love unfolds, Varun proposes a polyamorous relationship, becoming a throuple together. The rest of the film is an exploration of modern love, toxic relationships, and emotional immaturity.

13. Dude

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Satya, Rohini

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Satya, Rohini Director: Keerthiswaran

Keerthiswaran Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Romantic Action Comedy Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes

2 hours and 19 minutes Release date: October 17, 2025

Dude is a romantic actioner starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the movie follows Agan, aka Dude, a youngster who is caught in an emotional turmoil of romance and love.

As he navigates with unspoken love, his affection and closeness to childhood companion, Kural, form a strange relationship. How he supports her in a turbulent time, with an unlikely bond being formed, is the central narrative of this flick.

So, which movie are you watching in theaters this week?

