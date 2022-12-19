Exclusive: TV actor Navneet Malik Roped In Sanjay Dutt's Next, 'The Virgin Tree'

It has definitely been a fruitful year for actor and model Navneet Malik... And if the ongoing buzz in the media and the film industry is to be believed, Navneet is cast in Sanjay Dutt's next. From making his debut in Love Hostel, playing Tara Sutaria's love interest, to being the lead in Doordarshan's show, Swaraj, Navneet has carved his way into the hearts of his audience. And now we hear the actor will be a part of the sci-fi horror comedy, 'The Virgin Tree'.

The movie is helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev and stars Sanjay Dutt, Navneet Malik, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Youtuber Beyounick in the lead roles. And now, the actor has finally confirmed his upcoming project, 'The Virgin Tree'.



When we contacted the actor, Navneet confirmed saying, "Everything about this year has been a blessing. Working with such visionary director, Sidhaant Sachdev and stellar cast and veteran actor like Sanjay Dutt is every actor's dream. I'm quite grateful for the chance and eager to see how the audience will react to my character". Undoubtedly, the actor remained tight lipped when asked about his role in the film. We are quite eager to learn more about Navneet's character in the film.



On the work front, Navneet Malik has appeared in over 50 brands.. The actor also stole our hearts in Ankit Tiwari's music single, 'Jaaniya'. In addition to this, we’ve also heard that he will be playing the lead role in an upcoming web series backed by Neeraj Pandey.

