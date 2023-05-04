EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next to release on June 2; Film is tentatively titled Luka Chuppi 2

Just an hour back, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited action packed entertainer, Jawan, has been postponed from it’s already announced date of June 2, 2023. The film has been pushed due to the delays in VFX and is now contemplating on an August 2023 release. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic comedy, tentatively titled Luka Chuppi 2 is set for a release on June 2, 2023.

Luka Chuppi 2 targets a June 2 release

“The post IPL period has always been lucrative window for the release of feature films and with Jawan getting pushed, producer Dinesh Vijan felt that it’s the best date to bring the Laxman Uttekar directorial on June 2. The trailer will be out soon and the makers are confident to win over the audience love with this family entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the tentative title of the film is Luka Chuppi 2.

“The world of this film is as quirky and family driven Luka Chuppi and hence, the team is contemplating on this title,” the source added. The film will see a wide theatrical release in India, and will be the first major Hindi film to hit the big screen after a lull in the month of May. “It aims to enjoy a two week free run at the box office until the release of Adipurush. Get ready for a fun ride with Laxman Uttekar’s next Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in June,” the source signed off.

The film was initially titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The films was initially titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, but the team is now considering the title Luka Chuppi 2, as the world of both the films are cater to a similar set of audience, with the intent to bring laughter in the midst of small town romance. An official announcement on the same is expected soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

