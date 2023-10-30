EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur trailer to be unveiled on THIS date at a grand event in Delhi

Ever since Vicky Kaushal’s first look as Sam Manekshaw was unveiled in 2019, there has been tremendous buzz around the project. Earlier this month, the actor along with director Meghna Gulzar and producer Ronnie Screwvala unveiled the teaser of their film Sam Bahadur, which has received an encouraging response from the audience. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that the makers are gearing up to unveil the movie’s trailer soon.

A source close to the development informs that the Sam Bahadur trailer will be released on November 7. “Vicky, Sanya, Fatima, Meghna, Ronnie and everyone from their team are super excited to present the trailer of Sam Bahadur to the audience. The launch event is happening at the Manekshaw Centre on November 7 in Delhi, and the trailer will be unveiled by a very special guest,” adds the source.

Clash with Animal

Vicky Kaushal completed shooting for the film in March this year, and had announced the film’s wrap on Instagram with a heartwarming note. “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all,” the actor had written.

He further elaborated, “To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You.”

Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur is clashing with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal on December 1. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

