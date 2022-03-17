EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah on Jalsa and if they judged their on-screen characters

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are two of the most talented actresses in our industry. These two have often given us some amazing films and shows and ever since their movie Jalsa has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them create magic on their screens. Well, the trailer looks quite promising and the actresses are on a promotional spree as the movie is all set to release. Pinkvilla got a chance to interact with both the powerhouse of talent and they opened their heart out about Jalsa and many things related to the film.

When Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan were asked if they ever judged their onscreen characters? Shefali instantly replied, “no I don’t judge my character…and I am sure in real life, consciously or subconsciously I may be judging people. But there is a constant effort to not do it as I don’t like it. Because there are a lot of things that I do wrong but in my place, maybe it seems ok for me and as Vidya said you cannot judge a person as you are not in their shoes. So it's very easy to sit back and say ‘I wouldn’t do it’…So I want to be sensible enough to not judge people. I may have an opinion but my opinion does not determine whether the other person is right or wrong, but as far as the characters are concerned, not at all. I am totally convinced about it.”

Vidya Balan on the other hand said, “I think once I take up a film, of course, I don’t. But I will say that I haven’t reached a stage where I don’t judge at all.” Talking about Jalsa, the film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following successful titles like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, Chhorii, Durgamati, Ram Setu, and the popular Amazon Original series Breathe. It is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan.

