BREAKING: Ajay Devgn and Vikas Bahl team up for a supernatural thriller; Filming begins in June

Back in the 2000s, Ajay Devgn was the only mainstream Hindi Film actor to explore the horror space with the Ram Gopal Verma’s Bhoot and the Karan Johar production, Kaal. And now, continuing with his risk-taking ability, Ajay Devgn is all set to step into the supernatural space as he is teaming up with Vikas Bahl for the first time on a supernatural thriller. The yet untitled film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

Ajay Devgn's next is a supernatural thriller

“It’s a supernatural thriller and will go on floors in June this year. Vikas has already started the pre-production work on the film and is all gearing up to commence shooting in a fortnight. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London over the period of next 2 months,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the entire team is supremely excited to bring this unique spin chilling experience to the big screen.

The yet untitled supernatural thriller will mark the reunion of Ajay Devgn with Panorama Studios after the success of Drishyam 2 and will hit the big screen sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is presently busy shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor’s next, which marks the acting debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan. The actor has also completed major chunk of Neeraj Pandey’s next, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha.

Ajay will start Singham Again from August

On calling it a wrap on this supernatural thriller, Ajay will move on to the much-awaited Singham Again with Rohit Shetty. The fourth instalment of Singham Franchise is slated to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2024 weekend and will go on floors in the month of August this year. Ajay also has the Amit Sharma directed Maidaan up for release next, which is carrying positive reports within the industry. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this Ajay Devgn led supernatural thriller.

