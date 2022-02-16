EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam on Aditya Dhar's hilarious reaction to A Thursday; Reveals best feeling post marriage.

Yami Gautam will soon be seen in A Thursday and the film's trailer created ample buzz on social media. Taking young kids hostage, Yami will be seen playing the lead and her brief glimpse in the trailer has already generated intrigue. Her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar also had a hilarious reaction.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam reacted to Aditya's tweet to A Thursday trailer which read, "Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you @yamigautam!" Reacting to this, Yami said, "That's when you know you're married to a writer-director."

She added that they also talk about each other's work at length. "Discussions? Yes. I love discussions and so does Aditya. We love exchanging ideas, love music, love watching films -every kind of film. He's not read any of my scripts but he is aware of all my films that I did last year. He's aware of what I'm going to do next. I'm aware of what scripts he's working on and we discuss. It's okay to have different opinions."

Check out Yami Gautam's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla:

Yami also got candid on how life has been ever since she tied the knot. Revealing the best feeling, the actress said, "My home. The fact that I love coming home and if Aditya is there I just love that. Earlier, I would walk in home and I would wait for mumma, papa or Surilie would come home from Chandigarh. But now my family is fully here and that's the best feeling. No matter what kind of day you had you know you are going to come back to your family and that is the best feeling."

ALSO READ: A Thursday Movie Review: Yami Gautam and co. grip through the narrative as the film's a WINNER