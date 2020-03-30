EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam on nepotism: If I had a filmy family, I wouldn't have perspective or been myself

Yami Gautam on nepotism, being an outsider, battling perceptions, her low phase & game-changing 2019. Watch the full video here.

has seen the best year so far. After delivering two mammoth blockbuster hits - Uri and Bala - both of which brought her a lot of love for her performance, Yami is at the top of her game. For Gamechangers 2019, we have Yami joining us for a candid chat where she discusses her journey, and reveals why she's happy the way it is. Despite having no godfather or piggybacking, Yami has made it on her own accord and she's proud of her roots.

Talking about nepotism, she reveals she's not a victim and she's happy that she doesn't belong to a film family, because she wouldn't have been able to compromise on her personality. "Not knowing anyone in the industry, without a godfather, it is very challenging. I'm saying it as a matter of fact. When your film does, great but when your film doesn't do well, you don't get many options that justify your talent." But would it be any different if she had a filmy surname? She further adds, "You can't change the fact where I proudly come from. Hai yeh fact toh usse accept karne mein kya problem hai? Even if I feel I would have got things if I was from the industry, it's not true. No, mujhe yeh perspective nahi milti jo mere paas hai, yeh family nah milti. I wouldn't have been me and I want to be like myself only."

In this honest chat, Yami also talks about the year ahead, the two big films that are yet to be announced and picks the best of 2019!

Watch the full video here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More