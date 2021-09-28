Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Decoding the past and analysing the future of RK

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Decoding the past and analysing the future of RK
A star was born in the Hindi film industry when Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Saawariya on November 9, 2007. Though the film was a dud, the audiences as well as the industry were mighty impressed by Ranbir’s performance in the film and ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor. Like every actor, RK too has had his share of some bad films in his career, however, it would be extremely difficult to point out a bad Ranbir Kapoor performance. Such is his command over the craft of acting.

From being the boy next door in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and Wake Up Sid to an intense lover in Rockstar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or acing the loveable Barfi and larger than life Sanju – he has done it all in his 14-year career. The performances and filmography aside, the actor is blessed with the best discography among all his contemporaries. This is one element which differentiates between a star and a superstar, as music always binds people together irrespective of their ideologies. And music lives on much beyond the active years in the industry as an actor.

While Ranbir has been unlucky with delays of multiple projects, the future looks bright for him with as many as four confirmed films, all in different genres, slated for a theatrical release between March 2022 and August 2023. He starts his post pandemic journey with Shamshera and follows it up with Luv Ranjan’s rom-com, Brahmastra and finally, Animal. He is also excited with the idea of playing lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which goes on floors some-time late next year.

From a rom-com to period drama, Indian mythology, superhero epic and a gangster drama, his slate looks diverse with something for all strata of target audience. And one thing, which would bind them all together is expected to be the music. Talking of his achievements on the box-office front, he is the only actor apart from Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to have delivered a Rs 300 crore plus film in Hindi. This is a feat, which many veterans from the industry too are yet to achieve. That aside, he is among the rare actors to have delivered multiple excellent openers, even on a non-holiday weekend. Of his 17 releases so far, 10 are successful ventures suggesting a success ratio of 59%.

With a blend of terrific acting talent and phenomenal box office reach, it’s just the matter of doing the right films at regular intervals for Ranbir to be right at the top of the ladder. Here’s wishing him many many happy returns of the day!

