Pinkvilla Exclusives of week: Kiara Advani's next with Kartik, KJo to shoot BB OTT & his film simultaneously

Kiara Advani to work with Kartik Aaryan in Sameer Vidwans directorial

From a source close to the development, it was learnt that Kiara Advani will be teaming up with Kartik Aaryan again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for Sajid Nadiadwala backed flick to be helmed by Sameer Vidwans. Reportedly, the film will go on floors by December 2021.

EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani teams up with Kartik Aaryan for Sajid Nadiadwala's next with Sameer Vidwans

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reunite for Gunjan Saxena director

In a film in which both Janhvi and Rajkummar will be seen as cricketers, Sharan Sharma will go behind the camera to direct. Pinkvilla had spoken to a source close to the development. After Roohi, this would be Janhvi and Rajkummar's second film together.

EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reunite for Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma’s next

kicks off director Ranjit Tewari’s next action thriller

After shooting with Ranjit M Tewari for Bell Bottom, has teamed up again with director for another action thriller. Now, this week it was reported by us that the actor will be heading to shoot 2 songs for it in Budapest.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar kicks off director Ranjit Tewari’s next action thriller with two songs in Budapest

Maharashtra cinema halls expected to open before August 15

As Bell Bottom's release remains on track in India and it is all set to hit theatres across the nation on August 19, Maharashtra Cinema Halls also are expected to reopen before August 15. " The talks are on and everyone is optimistic that the government will pass an order of unlocking the cinema halls before August 15," reveals a trade source.

EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra cinema halls expected to open before August 15; Bell Bottom release on track

, Rajkumar Hirani & Mahaveer Jain launch J&K Government's shooting policy

In photos that came in from Jammu and Kashmir, it was seen that Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Mahaveer Jain launched the shooting policy of the government there. It was reported exclusively by Pinkvilla that Laal Singh Chaddha actor will join the filmmakers for the event.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani & Mahaveer Jain to launch J&K Government's shooting policy

Chehre to release in theatres by August end

Pinkvilla had also reported this week that Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre may release in theatres by end of August. A source told us, "Chehre team will make an official announcement about the release date within a week. At first, they were contemplating to bring the film on August 12, however, now they are toying with the idea of releasing on August 27 or September 3."

EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre looking at theatrical release by August end

Jaideep Ahlawat may star in Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama

As per our exclusive report, it was learnt that Aditya Dhar, director of The Immortal Ashwatthama, has approached Jaideep Ahlawat for a role in Vicky Kaushal starrer. A source told us, "The latter has liked the script and the character too, however, nothing is finalised on paper as yet. But the makers are aiming to lock their cast soon, as the film is expected to roll from September."

EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat in talks for Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama

Actress Sagarika Shona called for questioning in Raj Kundra Case

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Sagarika Shona had informed that she will be recording her statement in Raj Kundra's pornographic films production case. She told us, "I have been called by Mumbai Police to record my statement. In two days, I’ll go to the police station and give my statement."

Raj Kundra Case Exclusive: Sagarika Shona Suman summoned by cops; Actress to record her statement in two days

Kriti Sanon to shoot Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in October

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon had revealed that she will begin shooting with Tiger Shroff for Ganapath in October. She told us, "You’ll see me do action for the first time properly. You have seen the poster that has me on a Dirt Bike, that’s also something that I’m supposed to learn."

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to shoot Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in October: You’ll see me do action for first time

will shoot Bigg Boss OTT and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani side by side

In an exclusive about Karan Johar's directorial and Bigg Boss OTT stint, Pinkvilla had informed you that the filmmaker will shoot both things together. A source had told us, "While Bigg Boss OTT starts from Sunday and will go on till September-mid, Karan will also start shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer and Alia from this month."

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to begin Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani from August end; To focus on BB OTT concurrently

Also Read|Kiara Advani's tiered maxi dress by Arpita Mehta is PERFECT for a mini vacation on the beach: Yay or Nay?