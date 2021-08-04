EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to shoot Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in October: You’ll see me do action for first time

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff had made their Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti in 2014. However, the duo is now all set to reunite for Ganapath. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti informed that she is very excited about the collaboration. “See Tiger is someone who I have like a soft corner for in my heart, because he’s my first co-star in the Hindi film industry, and we have started our careers together. We have been in the same boat, gone through the same things and grown together,” says Kriti.

She further adds, “He and I have not been like thick friends to sort of stay in touch with each other all the time, we don’t really meet up or catch up. We aren’t those kinds of friends, but we always wish very well for each other, and that’s been a constant. I think that warm feeling is there for each other and it’s always going to stay. I’m just so happy when I see him grow, see him do better, make 200 crores at the box office, get better and better and higher and higher in his jumps and everything that he does. I don’t know why we have not worked together in the middle for so many years, but I’m so excited to actually face the camera with him again. I don’t know how it’s going to be because we both have really grown from where we started, but I think it’s going to be a new feeling, yet very familiar.”

When asked about her character in Ganapath, she said she can’t reveal much at this point. “But yes, you’ll see me do action for the first time properly. You have seen the poster that has me on a Dirt Bike, that’s also something that I’m supposed to learn. I mean, I did ride a Bullet in Bachchan Pandey, but a Bullet and a Dirt Bike are very different from each other. Which reminds me that I have to start these trainings soon, otherwise I won’t be able to be ready in time,” informs Kriti.

She shares that they will start shooting for the film in October. “I don’t know exactly when but sometime in October is when we are starting. I have started prepping for the action bit of it. I’m really looking forward to it because to do action in a film that has Tiger Shroff in it, you have the best in your film, so I think he’s gonna help me at every place probably,” says Kriti.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

