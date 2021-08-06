EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to begin Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani from August end; To focus on BB OTT concurrently

has some interesting work lined up. Last month, he had announced his next directorial on social media. “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than and and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter. Soon after it was also revealed that KJO will host Bigg Boss OTT, which premiers from Sunday. We have learnt that Karan will simultaneously focus on both the projects.

“While Bigg Boss OTT starts from Sunday and will go on till September-mid, Karan will also start shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer and Alia from this month. He is aiming to begin that from August-end, and will juggle the same with Bigg Boss OTT around the same time. He is really excited for both these projects,” informs a source close to the development.

As of now, reportedly the confirmed contestants list for Bigg Boss OTT include, Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan, among a few others. Meanwhile, recently when Karan was asked if he would be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house with two celebrities of his choice, who would they be? Here’s what he had to say. “I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala ( ). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones.”

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: THIS Bhojpuri star makes a desi entry as a confirmed contestant