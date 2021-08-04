Raj Kundra Case Exclusive: Sagarika Shona Suman summoned by cops; Actress to record her statement in two days

It was earlier reported that Sagarika Shona Suman had accused Raj Kundra of demanding a nude audition from her. We have now learnt that the actress has been summoned by the cops to record her statement in the matter. “I have been called by Mumbai Police to record my statement. In two days, I’ll go to the police station and give my statement,” Sagarika told Pinkvilla.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Suman had claimed that she has been receiving threats for speaking against Kundra. She had said that she has been receiving abusive and threatening messages on WhatsApp and on a few social media handles. Sagarika had further informed that she had filed an official complaint against it at the Oshiwara Police Station. “These threat messages say that their business was going so well, and how dare I raise my voice against it, and many such other messages. I was very mentally disturbed because of this, and was hospitalised three days ago. I am still not feeling very well,” Sagarika had earlier said.

The actress had also claimed that in December 2020, Hotshots App had offered her Rs 1 lakh for a 30-minute nude live show. She added that she was approached by a coordinator. “When I said no they said I can do it wearing a mask too, and I don’t have to show my face,” she had stated.

Meanwhile, as per an ANI report, Raj Kundra's company Armsprime is currently under investigation, and the company’s director has been summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning.

