Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to host their wedding reception in Mumbai at THIS unique venue; EXCLUSIVE

It’s only days from now that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be a married duo. The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off. Pinkvilla earlier reported that their pre-wedding festivities will commence from September 30 in Delhi, and continue for three days, after which the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. Keeping up with their personalities and desire to do something different, the couple has ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception-like experience, and has instead chosen a unique space for their wedding reception in Mumbai.

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space. The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals, etc. And now Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue. The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couple's briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off-screen personality.