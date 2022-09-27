Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to host their wedding reception in Mumbai at THIS unique venue; EXCLUSIVE
We just found out all about the venue of Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Read on!
It’s only days from now that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be a married duo. The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off. Pinkvilla earlier reported that their pre-wedding festivities will commence from September 30 in Delhi, and continue for three days, after which the actor duo will move to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. Keeping up with their personalities and desire to do something different, the couple has ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception-like experience, and has instead chosen a unique space for their wedding reception in Mumbai.
The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space. The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows, festivals, etc. And now Richa and Ali’s wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue. The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couple's briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off-screen personality.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding guest list has also been revealed, and among those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal’s co-actors from Hollywood- Gerard Butler and Dame Judi Dench. Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood.
A few days ago, it was also reported that the couple decided to ditch the ‘no-phone policy’ at their wedding. The couple wanted their guests to be at ease, and have a good time at the wedding.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations are all set to start within days from now in Delhi and will finally conclude on 4th October in Mumbai.
