Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Writer-Director Farhad Samji shares how the legend was the life of any gathering

Filmy legend Satish Kaushik took his last breath at 1am, today. The 66 year aged filmmaker complained of uneasiness last night and took his last breath, while on his way to the hospital. The cause of death is said to be heart attack and his death has come as a shock to the entire film fraternity. Many celebrities from Anupam Kher and Salman Khan to Ashoke Pandit shared their condolences on social media. Writer-Director Farhad Samji has worked with Satish Kaushik in close quarters. They collaborated on a number of projects, the last couple of them being Popkaun and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. They shared a great rapport and the untimely death of who can be called his father figure, has come as a shock to him.

Farhad Samji Mourns The Loss Of Filmy Legend Satish Kaushik

In an exclusive telephonic interview with Pinkvilla, Farhad Samji expressed his sorrow on the passing away of the legendary filmmaker. He said, "It is sad. Very very sad and shocking. I woke up this morning and I am unable to understand anything. We have five, ten, fifteen, twenty works like, this work and that, and now it is all still. I know Satish ji since the last 22 years, when I got my first break as a lyricist and it was for Hum Kisise Kum Nahi song, 'Munna Mobile Pappu Pager' and Satish Kaushik was one of the characters in that song. When I went to the shoot and made them listen to the song, Satish ji was the first person in the industry who had encouraged me.

Over the years, I have worked as a writer and director and he has appreciated my work and watched it. And for me, the most shocking thing is that since the last two years, my interaction has been the most with him because I was working on both my projects with him and I was writing as well as directing him. We were promoting the Disney+Hotstar show which is coming next week, Popkaun, together, just before Holi. Even in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, he has a very important character. Since the last two years, he was so close to me. He used to guide me on how to move forward and always used to talk to me. So this is something shocking that a kind of a father figure, telling me what's right and what's wrong (is no more). He always wished best for me and I feel the emptiness with him not being around. Lost a very good person.

When an introvert person or a silent person goes away, their absence is not felt as much. Satish ji was someone so lively, vibrant and someone who decorated the atmosphere. He was the one who used to breathe life to a gathering by sharing his stories and experiences. When you come to know that he's not there, there's a hollow space in the world that you don't know about; What is life, what is death - everything becomes a question mark. We can only pray for his soul. Rest in peace Satish ji.

Farhad Samji Talks About His Upcoming Collaborations With Satish Kaushik

Farhad Samji worked with Satish Kaushik, extensively over the last couple of years. He shared about their two upcoming projects and also talked about how they were keen on collaborating on a feature film very soon, under the banner, The Satish Kaushik Entertainment. He said, "I have known him since 22 years when it comes to lyrics. I used to visit the sets of Badhai Ho Badhai when he used to direct Anil ji. That's when I made him listen to my songs and he always said that I have a bright future. After so many years when I was directing him, there was a nostalgic feeling but also I learnt a lot from him because he has a lot of experience in filmmaking.

Over the last one and a half year, I've sat in his office many times too, to discuss story ideas. He was so happy with my direction in Popkaun and Bhaijaan (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) that he always wished that we worked on a film together. He wanted to produce and wanted me to direct and we had finalised a story too. So, things were going on. Work is just a medium. The main thing was that our relationship and bonding was strong and I used to take guidance from him on what to do and how. Just three days back, we had a promotion for Popkaun and he talked a lot, then too, about life. We also sat. I was talking this morning with the cast of Popkaun, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Kunal Khemu, all are in shock because just two days back, we enjoyed so much with him. He's an expert in sharing incidents. He lightens up the atmosphere. He is like the life of the gathering. With him suddenly leaving, it just feels like a sort of emptiness. Satish ji, we will always miss you. Rest in peace, sir. You will always be in my prayers and I hope you are now in a better place. And, life goes on."

The Entire Indian Film Fraternity Mourns The Loss Of Satish Kaushik

The void created by Satish Kaushik's death will never be filled by anyone. The entire film industry mourns the loss of the legendary actor-director-producer. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

