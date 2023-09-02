Thank You For Coming EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill starrer to release on THIS date

Rhea Kapoor, who produced the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, is all set to return with another chick flick, Thank You For Coming. The film, directed by Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani, stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance. A few weeks ago, Bhumi Pednekar dropped the first look poster of Thank You For Coming, and it left fans intrigued. Post that, the makers unveiled the film’s posters and revealed that Thank You For Coming will have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the release date of the Thank You For Coming trailer, and much to fans’ delight, it will be unveiled soon.

Trailer of Thank You For Coming to release on 6th September

After the posters of this all-girl chick-flick were unveiled, fans were eagerly waiting for its trailer. Looks like they won’t have to wait much longer. The much-anticipated trailer of Thank You for Coming with the powerhouse creators Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is all set to be released on 6th September. The trailer will play with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in theaters.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani, will be produced by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The coming-of-age comedy is going to have its world theatrical release on 6th October 2023.

Thank You For Coming is also the only Hindi feature film that has been handpicked to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. Announcing the same, Bhumi Pednekar wrote on Instagram, “This one's for all the girls out there! Our chick flick #ThankYouForComing is going to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 as an official selection!!! Honoured! Thrilled! Gobsmacked! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF."

Meanwhile, in 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Bhumi Pednekar will be headlining Thank You For Coming. Back then, a source close to the development had informed us, “The term coming in the title has a different meaning and suggested by the title, it’s another social comedy. The team has silently started shooting for the film in Delhi and is in the process of calling it a wrap by the end of this month.”

