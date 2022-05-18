'We had not hiked prices for Kabir Singh too': Bhushan Kumar & Murad Khetani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & more

Pinkvilla was among the first to report that the producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani along with their distributor, Anil Thadani, have decided to go ahead with regular pricing for the Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Murad Khetani pointed out that Kabir Singh too had released without any price hike and proved to be a blockbuster.

“We had not hiked the prices for Kabir Singh too and it did over Rs 270 crore at the box office. The footfalls of Kabir Singh are higher than the biggest blockbusters of 2019. Right now, the footfall debate is back in the industry, but no one is talking of Kabir Singh. We got both numbers, and footfalls. I believe, if your film is good, it ends up collecting well at the box office. Our intent is to bring audiences back to cinema halls with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” says Murad.

Bhushan Kumar agrees and says that pricing policy is important for the mid-sized films in pandemic times. “Event films like KGF 2 and RRR warrant a hike in ticket prices. It’s very essential to get pricing right for mid-sized films, especially ones like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has the buzz in the audience. It’s easy to get carried away and hike the price, because the audience wants to watch the film, but we have gone ahead with regular prices. Right now, the industry is low on confidence and the eyes are on this film to bring back the audience. Today, the film industry wants more and more people to watch Hindi films in cinema halls,” Bhushan explains.

The producer duo is confident of their product and believe that more footfalls will lead to fast spread of audience word of mouth. “We had got some suggestions to go ahead with premium prices to optimize our revenues on the weekend. But, we are confident of the film and if more people see it, they will pass on the message about our film faster,” they conclude.

