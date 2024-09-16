EXO’s Baekhyun allegedly spotted smoking indoors in viral social media clip

On September 16, 2024, a clip of EXO’s Baekhyun has been circulating online where the artist can be seen smoking indoors. In the clip, he is inside an establishment along with friends and coworkers where he was smoking an electric cigarette. However, it has been discovered that the snippet is from his performance in Macau as his outfit matches from that day.

In Macau, the use of e-cigarettes is treated the same as smoking under the law, which means they are prohibited in all locations where smoking is not allowed. The artist is facing backlash from netizens for not adhering to the rules. Previously, BLACKPINK’s Jennie also was in the midst of a similar controversy where she was caught vaping indoors during the Jacquemus show in Capri, Italy.

The artist recently made his solo comeback with the album titled Hello, World. Within the first day of its release, the album has managed to become the best-selling soloist of 2024. Moreover, he has sold over a million units, becoming a triple-million seller soloist. He also released the music video for the title track, Pineapple Slice and B-Side tracks Good Morning, Rendez-Vous, Cold Heart, Woo, and Truth Be Told.

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

Additionally, Baekhyun held his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024 and the concert kicked off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The artist made his solo debut back in 2019 with City Lights and released his second EP Delight in 2020. Moreover, he became one of the first K-pop soloists to sell over 1 million units with Bambi in 2021.