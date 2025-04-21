EXO's Kai surprises with marvelous blend of afrobeat and pop in solo comeback music video for Wait on Me; Watch

EXO’s Kai is back and ready to dominate the stage! After nearly two years, Kai is set to drop his highly anticipated mini album Wait On Me on April 21, 2025, at 6 PM (KST). This marks his first album since returning from military service, and fans are beyond excited for the comeback.

To celebrate the release, a special showcase took place at the YES24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, where EXO's Kai treated fans to an exclusive sneak peek of the album. Wait On Me features 7 tracks, including the title song of the same name. It’s a major moment for Kai, especially considering this is his first album in two years and marks his return to the music scene after completing his military service on February 10, 2025.

The video for EXO Kai's Wait On Me immerses viewers in vibrant, cinematic scenes, blending smooth vocals with dynamic visuals, featuring tracks like Wait On Me, Walls Don’t Talk, Pressure, Ridin’, Off and Away, Adult Swim, and Flight to Paris, each offering a unique, captivating experience. SM Entertainment previously mentioned that Wait on Me, the lead single, is a pop song with Afrobeats vibes. It has a smooth beat with percussion and a catchy synth style.

SM Entertainment has also been teasing the release, confirming that “Kai is preparing a new mini album with the goal of making a comeback in April. Next week, he will be filming a new music video. Please look forward to it.”

Recently, fans got a taste of what’s to come with the release of a teaser for the music video. The mysterious desert setting and Kai’s striking visuals have left EXO-Ls craving more. His face card is still flawless, and the teaser has fans eagerly awaiting the full video.

EXO's Kai’s last solo release was Rover in March 2023, which captured attention with its dynamic choreography and global success on various charts.

And the excitement doesn't stop with the album. Kai will kick off his 2025 KAI SOLO CONCERT TOUR - KAION in May 2025, with performances planned in 10 cities across Asia, including Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama, and Hong Kong. This year is set to be huge for Kai—fans are ready for those unforgettable performances!

