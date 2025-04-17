Is EXO’s Kai using dating apps to find a girlfriend after Jennie breakup? Fans react to mysterious icon spotted on his phone

EXO’s Kai has once again captured the attention of fans across the globe, but this time, it wasn’t his sharp dance moves or stylish fashion that got people talking. Instead, it was a single mysterious app on his phone screen that sparked endless speculation, humor, and curiosity online.

The idol recently appeared on KODE’s YouTube channel for an episode of the popular Self-On series, alongside NCT WISH’s Yushi. As a longtime fan of Kai, Yushi’s excitement during the show was palpable, and many EXO-Ls and NCTzens eagerly tuned in to watch the charming interaction between the two idols. The format of Self-On is simple but revealing: The show has the two participants engage in a phone conversation while trying to guess each other's identity. As part of the show’s games, Kai and Yushi shared screenshots of their home screens, offering viewers a rare peek into their private digital lives.

During the segment, Yushi received a screenshot of Kai’s phone and immediately commented on the large number of mobile games installed. His reaction was filled with genuine surprise and amusement, a moment that endeared him even more to viewers. Fans also enjoyed seeing a new, playful side of Kai, who is often seen as cool and composed on stage.

However, once the screenshots made their way to social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), the situation quickly escalated. A repost showcasing Kai’s home screen went viral, amassing over 2.3 million views within a short span of time. Fans from all over the world began analyzing every inch of the screenshot, searching for any interesting apps, clues about Kai’s hobbies, or fun hidden details.

Among the apps displayed, which included international services like Gojek, fans’ attention was drawn to one app in particular. Nestled under a folder labeled “shopping,” in the top left corner, was an app icon that featured a white background and a black logo. While it was partially covered by a flood of unread notifications, fans were quick to speculate about its identity.

Some netizens pointed out that the icon bore a striking resemblance to the logo of Hinge, a popular dating app known for its minimalist black-and-white branding. This observation led to a flurry of reactions, with many jokingly suggesting that Kai could be secretly exploring the dating world. Notably, Kai was previously in a relationship with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, leading some fans to playfully wonder if he’s now looking for a new girlfriend after their breakup.

As jokes and memes flooded in, some fans took a more level-headed approach, proposing that the app could actually be Farfetch, a well-known luxury shopping platform. Given Kai’s reputation as one of K-pop’s best-dressed idols, many found it far more plausible that he might be browsing high-end fashion rather than swiping left and right. The similarity in the app logos and the obstruction caused by the dozens of notification bubbles only added to the mystery.

Aside from the debate about the mystery app, many fans couldn’t help but focus on something else entirely: the sheer number of unread notifications cluttering Kai’s screen. Thousands of little red notification badges could be seen covering apps across his home screen, causing a collective shudder among netizens who value a clean and organized phone. Some fans joked that they would have anxiety just looking at the chaotic number of alerts.

