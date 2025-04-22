EXO’s Kai suddenly breaks down in tears during Wait On Me showcase: Here’s what happened

On April 21, 2025, EXO’s Kai made his highly awaited return to the stage with the official showcase for his latest solo album, Wait On Me. Held at a packed venue in Seoul, the event was filled with excitement, love, and ultimately, an emotional moment that fans and Kai alike will never forget.

Fans gathered hours in advance, eager to catch a glimpse of the beloved idol. The air buzzed with energy as banners were waved and lightsticks turned the venue into a sea of warm colors. Anticipation had been building for weeks leading up to Kai’s comeback, especially as Wait On Me promised a new, more mature chapter in his solo career.

Kai took to the stage with his signature poise, delivering electrifying performances of his new tracks, bringing sharp choreography with emotional vocals. From the opening number to mid-show interactions, he impressed the audience effortlessly, proving yet again why he remains one of K-pop’s most charismatic performers. However, the most memorable moment of the night came not during a performance, but during a quiet, heartfelt speech toward the end of the event.

As Kai began his thank-you remarks, his voice initially steady, fans noticed him slowing down, words catching in his throat. After a brief pause, he turned his back to the crowd, shoulders shaking slightly as he broke down in tears. Gasps filled the venue. For a moment, there was stunned silence, quickly replaced by cries of support “It’s okay!” and “Don't cry!” echoed around the room as fans tried to comfort him from afar. Visibly overwhelmed, Kai lifted his hand to ask for a moment of silence. The audience immediately obliged, the love and respect in the room palpable.

After regaining his composure, Kai turned back around, flashing a small, sheepish smile through his tears. "I’m not crying," he joked, his voice cracking slightly, trying to ease the heavy atmosphere. “Why are you saying that I’m crying? Don’t turn me into a crybaby.” Kai continued, explaining his emotions, “It’s because things didn’t feel real until now. And everyone must’ve been tired coming since it’s a Monday. To those who came down…”

He paused again, swallowing back the surge of emotion, “Wait, can you guys be quiet for a moment? I can’t… Don’t tell me it’s okay! To those who came down, let me show you guys the MV for Wait On Me first, before performing the last song. Get home safe after, and remember that we’ll keep getting to meet from now on.” Finally, with a radiant but tearful smile, he added, “Everyone, I always love you! Thank you, really. Bye guys!"

Social media quickly exploded with reactions. Fans posted videos and heartfelt messages, expressing their love and admiration for the star who had shown such raw sincerity. And while the music and performances are remarkable, it is perhaps the tearful yet beautiful moment on April 21 that will remain most etched in the hearts of fans, a proof of the bond between Kai and those who have supported him for years.

