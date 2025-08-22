Coolie Day 9 India Gross Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth starrer stabilizes after weekday drops; Adds Rs 5 crore on 2nd Friday

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth saw slight stability in collections on 2nd Friday, after dropping big each day over the weekdays. The crime-thriller added Rs 5 crore to its India tally on day 9, taking the India total to Rs 266 crore. There will be a surge in the collections over the weekend. By the end of the second weekend, the India net total should go past Rs 280 crore, and if all goes well, be at around Rs 285 crore. The hold of the movie after the second weekend will determine whether it can get to Rs 300 crore gross in India or not.

The Day Wise India Box Office Collection of Coolie is as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 75.50 cr. Friday Rs. 63.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 46.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 40.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Thursday Rs 5.50 cr. Friday Rs 5 cr. Total Rs. 266 cr. gross in 9 days

Coolie Targets A Rs 460 - 480 Crore Global Finish

Coolie has underperformed compared to what was expected out of it. The expectations were a new Industry hit but that dream was shattered after the movie got mixed to negative word of mouth. The drops over the weekdays were big, leaving no possibility for the movie to redeem itself. The worldwide gross collections of the movie are heading towards Rs 460 - Rs 480 crore. This would mean that the movie's business after the extended opening weekend is roughly 25 percent of what the movie managed in its first four days. This shows how much word of mouth affected its prospects.

Coolie Targets To Be The 5th Or 6th Highest Grossing Tamil Movie At The Worldwide Box Office

A movie with an opening of Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office, should have been targetting to be the next Industry hit for Kollywood. But that has not happened. Coolie will end as the 5th or 6th highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time. The movie will be seen with a negative notion but it is still very much a success, for the collections that it has put up.

Coolie In Theatres

