Taeil sexual crime case: From initial investigation in June to victim's identification as adult female and NCT removal, everything we know so far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offenses.

Taeil, a noted K-pop star, was recently removed from the popular boy group NCT following a sexual crime investigation. Soon after the notice of Taeil’s removal, police gave a statement clarifying their stance on the ongoing investigation.

In a statement released on the same day as Taeil’s removal from NCT, Bangbae Police Station in Seoul confirmed they were investigating the former NCT member for a sexual crime.

The police further clarified that the victims in Taeil’s sexual crime case did not involve any minor or a same-sex person, denying the online rumors. Furthermore, Chief Choi Young Ki then stated that the detailed timing and charges of the complaint against the former NCT member were unknown to him at the time.

Lee In Chun, head of the Women's and Youth Division at the same police station that same day, added that the details of Taeil’s case will be revealed the next day. Taeil was called for police questioning on August 28 according to SM Entertainment.

Taeil’s sexual crime case came to light soon after SM Entertainment issued a statement informing of the K-pop idol’s removal from NCT due to “sexual crime case involvement” on August 28, 2024.

On August 29, a representative from the Bangbae Police Station shared a comment to media outlets that Taeil was booked for a sexual offense in June earlier this year and the investigation has been ongoing since then. This confirmation from the police led many netizens to believe that NCT’s agency had been covering up the entire case.

Later, the Bangbae Police Station clarified that the victim in Taeil’s sexual crime case was an adult woman. Other details of the charges against Taeil and the exact time of the crime were not revealed by the police.

As of yet, Taeil's sexual crime case investigation is ongoing and no other updates have been given by the police.

However, Taeil and NCT’s fans in the immediate aftermath of the news of the K-pop idol’s sexual crime burned photocards and closed their fan accounts. Many NCT fans were swift in pulling their support and backing for the former NCT member.

This removal of support from the fans also came in the form of heavy unfollowing on Instagram as Taeil lost over 1 million followers in just one day of his removal from the group due to sexual crime involvement.

Meanwhile, since many enraged fans also called out SM Entertainment for allegedly covering up Taeil’s sexual crime case, the NCT agency issued a statement denying it. The agency said that they were notified of the sexual crime investigation and allegations in August.

Taeil was also removed from the group’s photo on Weverse and his posters for WALK promotions were taken down at Incheon Airport. Furthermore, Taeil’s DearU bubble was terminated and all the NCT members soon unfollowed the K-pop idol after his removal.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

