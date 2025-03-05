FT Island's Choi Min Hwan to return from hiatus with Japan concert after s-xual assault allegations by ex-wife

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s-xual abuse.

F.T. Island's drummer, Choi Min Hwan, mononymously known as Minhwan, temporarily halted activities after being involved in a custody dispute, sexual assault allegations, and other controversies brought forth by his ex-wife. After about three months of hiatus, he is set to resume activities this month, as reported by the South Korean media outlet Xports News on March 5. He will make his comeback by participating in the rock band's upcoming overseas schedule in Japan.

Choi Min Hwan is reportedly scheduled to perform at the Osaka Festival Hall in Japan on Sunday, March 9. Following this performance, he will embark on full-fledged activities, taking the stage with his fellow F.T. Island members at their next concerts in Japan on March 19, 22, and 23. However, it remains uncertain whether he will also perform on a domestic stage in South Korea. Earlier, on March 2, F.T. Island's lead vocalist, Lee Hong Gi, hinted at his bandmate's return during a fan meet.

He mentioned that many K-netizens were "uncomfortable" with the incident surrounding the artist and that the boy band had respected the fans' opinions. However, he stated that he would strive to "make him (Choi Min Hwan) reflect more, so someday in the future, we will return as a three-member group in Korea." Speculations regarding the drummer's return to group activities had been circulating ever since. The artist has been on hiatus since December 24, after his agency, FNC Entertainment, released a statement that read, "Choi Min Hwan feels a deep sense of responsibility for disappointing the public and viewers."

The statement also revealed his decision "to halt all media activities, including his appearances on shows with his children." This move came after his ex-wife, former LABOUM member Yulhee, made several allegations against him. Following their divorce in December 2023, Yulhee released audio recordings on her YouTube channel that implied Choi Min Hwan's involvement in questionable activities, including visiting a suspicious business establishment, soliciting prostitution, and being involved in sexual assault. The accusations came after the artist was granted custody of their son and twin daughters.