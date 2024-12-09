Gong Hyo Jin shines as fearless astronaut in new stills for upcoming K-drama When The Stars Gossip; SEE HERE

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. Ahead of its grand premiere, several stills of Gong Hyo Jin have been released, providing insight into her character. She takes on the role of a brave and determined astronaut, raising expectations for fans.

On December 9, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series When The Stars Gossip released several stills of Gong Hyo Jin. She takes on the role of Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station. The newly released photos highlight Eve Kim’s captivating appearance. The actress confidently dons the uniform with a name tag and space suit, radiating the authoritative aura of a leader.

Eve Kim’s outfits balance style and professionalism, heightening anticipation for her role as commander. A perfectionist dedicated to following strict protocols in the perilous environment of space, her no-nonsense demeanor raises curiosity about her ability to succeed as a top-tier space scientist.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, When the Stars Gossip will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station. Alongside Gong Hyo, Lee Min Ho will also be starring opposite her in the lead role.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. He is engaged to the heir of MZ Group, Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The supporting cast of the show includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. When The Stars Gossip is set to premiere on January 4, 2025.

