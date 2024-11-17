Hanni thanks Min Hee Jin; Says ‘Don’t know until when we’ll be NewJeans’ during Korea Grand Music Awards speech

NewJeans, the popular K-pop girl group has been embroiled in controversy for the last couple of months. During their speech at the Korea Grand Music Awards the girl group had an emotional message to share with fans. They indicated that there is a possibility of NewJeans not existing anymore which left everyone in shambles.

On November 16, 2024, NewJeans attended the Korea Grand Music Awards, and they won under the Grand Artist category. While receiving the award, Hanni took the mic and shared a heartfelt message, reflecting on the uncertain future of the group. She expressed that while they may not know how long they will continue as NewJeans, the bond between the five members and their fans, known as Bunnies, is unbreakable.

Hanni reassured everyone by saying that their relationship cannot be destroyed by anything and encouraged fans to stay together with them until the very end. Danielle also joined in and said that NewJeans will be there forever and the bond ill never break. Moreover, they also thanked former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for always being by their side.

NewJeans sent ADOR a legal notice on November 13, 2024, stating they would terminate their exclusive contracts if their demands were not met. According to South Korean news outlet Yonhap News, NewJeans members Kim Minji, Hanni Pham, Marsh Danielle, Kang Haerin, and Lee Hyein submitted the letter under their real names, requesting that ADOR address “significant breaches” in their contracts within 14 days.

Previously, HYBE’s ‘internal’ report was revealed, which included derogatory remarks for other groups. It also mentioned NewJeans and their attempt to "remove" them from HYBE’s lineup. Min Hee Jin was replaced from her position as CEO at ADOR, prompting her to take legal action. However, the court dismissed her injunction for reinstatement.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation.

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

