Extraction 3: Chris Hemsworth to Reprise His Role as Tyler Rake? Thor Actor Shares MAJOR Update

Chris Hemsworth opened up about his return as Tyler Rake in the new installment of his hit film franchise, Extraction. The actor, while sitting down for a conversation with Collider, shared that he was sure that the movie will be made, but the progress over the creative process is slow.

The actor impressed the audience with his portrayal of Rake in the first two installments of the franchise, and the fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action, taking over the missions and saving lives.

Currently, the Marvel star is busy filming for Avengers: Doomsday, as he will reprise the character of the God of Thunder in the upcoming film.

Chris Hemsworth shares an update over Extraction 3

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Hemsworth shared, “[Tyler Rake is] getting restless. We, the creative team, are putting together some different ideas and creative ventures of where we could take the whole place and the [third] film. But the intention is to certainly make another one. I don’t know exactly when, but yeah, it’ll be coming.”

As for the franchise, the first two Extraction films went on to score a solid 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the strong and positive reactions from the audience and the critics, the actor admitted that he is getting restless for the new film to go on the floor.

According to the media reports, the Extraction films were ideated by keeping Dwayne Johnson as the lead in mind. However, the actor went on to pursue a role in another mega-franchise, leaving the role for Hemsworth to play.

Speaking of his Marvel role, Hemsworth will play Thor onscreen, 3 years after the last appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Moreover, the actor will reunite with Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday for the first time in six years.

Hemsworth, in the upcoming MCU film, is joined by Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, and many others.

Further details about Extraction 3 will be rolled out soon, while Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in December 2026.

