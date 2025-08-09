Will Tom Cruise's Lady Love Ana de Armas Join Avengers: Doomsday? All We Know About Her MCU Future

Ana de Armas has been making headlines for her rumored romance with Tom Cruise. While she continues to spark speculations about her love story with the movie actor, it is reported that she might have been roped in to star in Avengers: Doomsday. While the details about the actress’s role are kept under wraps, it will be her first Marvel role.

The movie star was recently seen kicking and taking on violence in the recently released film, Ballerina, alongside Reanu Keeves.

All about Avengers: Doomsday

As for the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday, it is a follow-up to the 2019 film, Endgame, which will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise. The movie has replaced the previously announced Kang Dynasty, bringing back a star-studded cast, including the original Avengers, the new Avengers, and the Fantastic Four.

As for the cast members, Downey Jr. will be joined by Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and many others.

Additionally, the cast of the film will also be joined by some of the former X-Men stars. Rebecca Romijn, who portrayed her iconic role of Mystique in the 2000s film, opened up about the film.

She went on to claim, “I had crazy dreams while I was there for a large chunk of shooting. Like, really kind of regressive dreams… It was very strange; my brain was really trying to organize. Like, wow, this is a character I played 25 years ago, 20 years ago. Yeah, [it was] very surreal.”

Avengers: Doomsday will be out in theaters in December 2026.

Ana de Armas in Ballerina

Opening up about her role in the newest action film, Ana de Armas revealed, “It’s a big moment in my career, and I know that. I can see that.” She went on to add, “It makes me look back in many ways, just being with Keanu in another film in such a different place in my career. It definitely gives me perspective on the journey and everything since we met. Things have come far since then.”

The actress portrayed the role of Eva Macarro, who takes on an army of killers to seek revenge for the death of her father. Ballerina is available to stream on Apple TV.

